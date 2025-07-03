The Traitors Eviction: Apoorva Mukhija and Jasmine Bhasin out before finale, meet top 5 contestants

The Traitors' grand finale episode was one of the most anticipated of the reality show. Led by Karan Johar, the 10-episode series kept audiences engaged throughout and successfully won hearts. Today (July 3), the grand finale episode of the reality show aired. It started with the circle of shaq, exactly where it ended in the last episode. As soon as the episode starts, Karan Johar reveals that Harsh Gujral has 3 votes and Apoorva Mukhija has 4 votes.

Advertisement

Apoorva Mukhija ousted from The Traitors

The eviction depended on Uorfi Javed. Before revealing her vote, Uorfi Javed expressed that she doesn't think Apoorva is a traitor. However, she still votes against her and apologizes. Hence, Apoorva Mukhija gets evicted from The Traitors ahead of the finale. Apoorva gets emotional before she bids adieu to the show. In her final speech, she states that she doesn't like anyone.

Apoorva Mukhija expressed her gratefulness for being a part of The Traitors and shared that she made three close friends - Jannat Zubair, Sufi Motiwala and Purav Jha. Apoorva then tells Purav to win the show before taking an exit. Karan Johar then asks her to confess if she was a traitor. She then reveals that she wasn't leading to Purav breaking down.

Jasmine Bhasin ousted from The Traitors

After Apoorva's eviction, the two traitors - Purav Jha and Harsh Gujral met in the tower and decided on a name to evict. After much discussion, they chose Jasmine's name. Therefore, Jasmine Bhasin was evicted before reaching the top 5. The news came to light after the top 5 finalists arrived in the breakfast room. Jasmine also got emotional when she read her eviction letter.

Advertisement

Meet top 5 finalists of The Traitors

The top 5 finalists of The Traitors season 1 are - Harsh Gujral, Purav Jha, Uorfi Javed, Sudhanshu Pandey and Nikita Luther.

Led by Karan Johar, The Traitors premiered on Prime Video on June 12. The grand finale premiered on July 3.

ALSO READ: The Traitors Promo Out: Raftaar to Karan Kundrra, meet 20 contestants set to betray each other in Karan Johar-hosted reality show