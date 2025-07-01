Maalik Trailer HONEST REVIEW: Rajkummar Rao’s 2.0 version will thrill you – unexpected pairing with Manushi Chhillar might just work

Rajkummar Rao in a never-seen-before avatar is here to rule the screens and how! The badass Maalik is here to prove he can do anything, and watch out for what seems like one of his most powerful performances on the big screen.

A combination of Ranbir Kapoor's Animal and Shah Rukh Khan's Raees, a new hero has arrived and we ain't complaining a bit. That swag walk, those dialogue deliveries, and the body language, Rao is sure to send chills down your spines.

Maalik's trailer

The teaser begins with a powerful dialogue from Rajkummar Rao, where he is talking to his on-screen father. He tells him, "Majboor baap ka beta hai, kismat thi humari. Par aapko majboot beta ka baap banna padega, kismat hai aapki." (I am the son of a helpless father; it was my fate. But you will have to become the father of a strong son; it is your fate.)

It is the confidence and the ease with which he holds the gun, shoots, and walks away in the scene that is going to make him a winner. The full-grown beard and moustache suit him perfectly, and we have to admit that we might be falling in love with his new rugged avatar.

Manushi Chhillar and Rajkummar Rao’s chemistry

Bollywood films often surprise us with fresh pairings, and Maalik also introduces us to a brand new pair of Manushi Chhillar and Rajkummar Rao. These two look like a breath of fresh air, and we bet fans cannot wait to watch what they have got in store for us. Not to miss out, the actress can be seen in a desi avatar and looks gorgeous.

We have seen Rajkummar excel in his comic timing, romance, the thriller genre, and emotional roles, too, but now it’s time to see him unleash his inner beast in a full-fledged action film.

Set in Allahabad, it follows a gangster who rises through the ranks of the criminal underworld and establishes his dominance. His thick beard has added a touch of reality to his daring role, and his transformation has wowed netizens.

Backed by Kumar Taurani and Jay Shewakramani, the movie is slated to hit the big screen on July 11, 2025. Besides Rajkummar and Manushi Chhillar, it also stars Prosenjit Chatterjee.

