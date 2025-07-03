Sai Pallavi pens a note after the release of Ramayana announcement video, fans go berserk

Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Yash in lead roles, recently took the internet by storm with its announcement video. Following the same, the movie’s leading lady, Sai Pallavi, took to her social media handle to share a beautiful note for it.

Sai Pallavi pens a note as Ramayana is announced

Advertisement

Sai Pallavi took to her X (formerly Twitter) handle and penned, “With the blessings of Maa Sita, I get to experience her journey, along with pioneers picked by the divine to recreate the Epic!”

“With a cast and crew like this, I pray that you all experience the wonder that we’re working towards achieving,” she concluded.

See what Sai Pallavi had to say

ALSO READ: Coolie: Meet Aamir Khan as Dahaa in first massy poster from Rajinikanth, Lokesh Kanagaraj's film