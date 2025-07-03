Metro In Dino Box Office Preview The Traitors Jurassic World Box Office Preview Ramayana Mumtaz Bollywood First Half Box Office Report Card 2025 Bigg Boss 19 Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Maalik Trailer Review Shefali Jariwala

Sai Pallavi pens a note after the release of Ramayana announcement video, fans go berserk

Sai Pallavi pens a beautiful note, wishing the audience to experience the wonderful world of Ramayana featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Yash.

By Goutham S
Published on Jul 03, 2025  |  08:46 PM IST |  4K
Sai Pallavi pens a note after the release of Ramayana announcement video
Sai Pallavi pens a note after the release of Ramayana announcement video (PC: Sai Pallavi, X)

Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Yash in lead roles, recently took the internet by storm with its announcement video. Following the same, the movie’s leading lady, Sai Pallavi, took to her social media handle to share a beautiful note for it.

Sai Pallavi pens a note as Ramayana is announced

Sai Pallavi took to her X (formerly Twitter) handle and penned, “With the blessings of Maa Sita, I get to experience her journey, along with pioneers  picked by the divine to recreate the Epic!”

“With a cast and crew like this, I pray that you all experience the wonder that we’re working towards achieving,” she concluded.

See what Sai Pallavi had to say


Credits: X (Sai Pallavi)
