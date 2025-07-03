Jurassic World: Rebirth Box Office Preview: Scarlett Johansson starrer run time, screen count, advance booking & opening day

The dinosaurs are back to rule the big screen with Jurassic World: Rebirth. The film features Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali and Jonathan Bailey in lead roles, and is the fourth part of the Jurassic World franchise. The science fiction action thriller is all set to release in India on July 4, and has been certified U/A by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with an approved run time of 2 hours and 13 minutes.

Jurassic is a popular franchise in India, and among the first from the West to break-out over here, with a strong reach in the mass belts too. The film is looking at a wide release on about 2500 screens nationwide, though the showcasing is hampered due to competition from films like Metro: Inn Dino as also holdovers like Sitaare Zameen Par, Maa, and F1. There are centers in Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata where the film has got lower shows than Metro: Inn Dino, which is surprising, as the pre-sales of the Anurag Basu directorial are nowhere close to the Dinosaur saga. The showcasing dispute resulted in the advances to kick-off late on Wednesday night, but the film is showing good momentum in the pre-sales ever since the tickets went live on the counters.

As on Thursday at 6 PM, Jurassic World: Rebirth has sold 35,000 tickets in the top 3 national chains – PVRInox and Cinepolis – and the film will be looking to close its pre-sales around the 50,000 mark. The advances would have been much higher with a usual advance booking cycle, and the delay has significantly impacted the sales. A lot for Jurassic World: Rebirth depends on the spot bookings through the day, and being a franchise that caters to the masses, it is expected to make up for the shortfall in pre-sales.

Jurassic World: Rebirth should be targeting first-day business in the range of Rs 8.50 crore to Rs 9.50 crore, with an outside chance of hitting the Rs 10 crore mark depending on the spot bookings. With right showcasing and advance cycle, a Rs 10 crore start was a no-brainer for a franchise like Jurassic World, but now a lot is left on the ticket sales at counter.

None-the-less, a good opening is on-cards for the Scarlett Johansson starrer, and the film should see good spikes over the weekend to pack a solid punch. After Final Destination: Bloodlines, Mission Impossible 8, and F1, the film is a strong contender for being another success story from Hollywood in India. With a start around the Rs 9 crore mark, the first weekend of Jurassic World: Rebirth could hit the Rs 40 crore mark, as a rise in showcasing in key urban markets is expected on Saturday and Sunday.

