How Alia Bhatt handled wardrobe malfunction at 2025 Cannes Film Festival with this iconic pose

Alia Bhatt made her debut at the 78th Cannes Film Festival and spellbound everyone with her mesmerizing looks. On the closing day of the global film fest, Bhatt wore a custom Gucci nude saree, which garnered widespread awe and attention.

Alia exuded an unparalleled glamour in this saree, but little did she know that her Cannes red carpet debut could have turned into a nightmare with a wardrobe malfunction.

Here’s what happened

While Alia Bhatt was living her dream Cannes moment on the red carpet, her crystal choker snapped. The single-string crystal neckpiece broke in half, and its one end, quite visibly, fell on the neck. While anyone would have turned paranoid with this nightmare, the leading lady of B-town pulled off this wardrobe malfunction effortlessly, proving she isn’t a queen for no reason.

How did Alia Bhatt manage her broken necklace wardrobe malfunction?

With no help in sight, Alia Bhatt had to take matters into her own hands to protect her moment from being ruined. The diva stylishly switched her pose and held the broken end of the necklace by placing her hand on the neck. What could have easily been an “Oh snap!” event, our Patakha Guddi pulled off an impromptu pose and turned crisis into opportunity. Results? An iconic pose garnering applause all over social media.

The Brahmastra actress posed with one hand on her neck with no awkwardness or lack of confidence in sight. She owned the moment with her unshakeable panache and a captivating smile like a true diva.

Alia Bhatt’s Gucci saree look at the Cannes Film Festival 2025

On the closing day of the Cannes Film Festival 2025, Alia Bhatt made a global fashion statement by wearing a custom-made saree from the Italian brand Gucci. The heavily embellished nude saree with a beige shade base boasted a see-through network of connected crystals, including Gucci’s monograms.

