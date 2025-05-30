Taylor Swift FINALLY Buys Back Her First Six Album, Check Out Singer's Emotional Post

Taylor Swift has made an expensive deal with Big Machine Records, the studio responsible for releasing the catalogs of the musician’s track recordings.

The pop icon has acquired the rights to all six albums after shaking hands with the owner of the studios, Shamrock Capital. While the duo struck a deal for an undisclosed nine-figure amount, Swift described it as fair and reasonable.

Advertisement

The Grammy-winning musician went on to pen a handwritten note for her fans while bursting into tears.

Swift will reissue her albums from the studio six years after they were sold to Big Machine Records against her wishes. Moreover, the fans will have two authorized versions of the musician’s songs, as she revealed that Taylor’s Versions will continue to be available alongside the original records.

Taylor Swift’s emotional message to her fans

Taylor Swift dropped a handwritten letter on her official website, stating that her mind has been a slideshow since getting back her masterpieces. In her note, the musician wrote, “I’m trying to gather my thoughts into something coherent, but right now my mind is just a slideshow.”

She further added, “A flashback sequence of all the time I daydreamed about, wished for, and pined away for a chance to get to tell this news. All the times I was thiiiiiiiiiiis close, reaching out for it, only for it to fall through.”

Advertisement

The Bad Karma crooner went on to state that she never thought that she could have ever gotten back her albums. But now, all of it is in the past.

Further in the letter, Swift continued to reveal that she has been “bursting into tears of joy” at regular intervals. “I really get to say those words. All of the music I’ve ever made … now below… to me.” The Blank Space singer added in the letter by stating that it will be all celebration from now on.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift Builds Love Nest With Travis Kelce in Florida, Earns Best Girlfriend Tag for Her Support