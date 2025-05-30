Maaman Tamil Nadu Box Office Day 15: Soori, Aishwarya Lekshmi starrer action drama grosses Rs 1.20 crore on 3rd Friday
Maaman, starring Soori and Aishwarya Lekshmi in the lead, is holding well at the box office. The movie is expected to record a jump this weekend.
Maaman, starring Soori and Aishwarya Lekshmi, is performing well at the box office. The action flick garnered positive word of mouth among the audience and critics, which helped boost its box office performance. The movie opened with Rs 1.90 crore on Day 1 and smashed the Rs 16.75 crore by the end of its first week.
Continuing its glorious run, the crime thriller surpassed the Rs 30 crore mark by the end of its second week and is now heading towards the Rs 35 crore mark.
Maaman adds Rs 1.20 crore on Day 15, approaches Rs 35 crore mark
Bankrolled by Lark Studios, Maaman added Rs 1.20 crore to the tally on its third Friday, taking the total cume to Rs 32.25 crore gross at the Tamil box office. The movie is expected to experience a significant surge this weekend and surpass the Rs 35 crore mark.
Looking at the trends, the movie is expected to gross over Rs 50 crore in its home turf by the end of its theatrical run. However, it will have to face Thug Life from June 6th onwards. Let's see how the movie performs in its fourth week. For the unversed, the Soori starrer has already emerged as a blockbuster at the box office.
Day-wise box office collections of Maaman are as follows:
|Day
|Gross Tamil Box Office
|1
|Rs 1.90 crore
|2
|Rs 2.55 crore
|3
|Rs 3.85 crore
|4
|Rs 2.25 crore
|5
|Rs 2.15 crore
|6
|Rs 2.05 crore
|7
|Rs 2.00 crore
|8
|Rs 1.80 crore
|9
|Rs 2.95 crore
|10
|Rs 3.80 crore
|11
|Rs 1.65 crore
|12
|Rs 1.50 crore
|13
|Rs 1.40 crore
|14
|Rs 1.30 crore
|15
|Rs 1.20 crore (est.)
|Total
|Rs 32.35 crore
Maaman in cinemas now
Maaman is playing in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
