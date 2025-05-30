'Is that Jungkook?': Fan spot BTS member's Boy With Luv-era lookalike in K-Pop Demon Hunters

The new animated film K-Pop Demon Hunters dropped its trailer a while back, and it’s serving some seriously next-level mayhem (in the best way). Meet Rumi, Mira, and Zoey — fierce K-pop stars by day, demon-slaying heroes by night. This girl group doesn’t just sell out stadiums; they also hunt demons like it’s no big deal. Performing and protecting their fans, they keep supernatural chaos far away.

But here’s the juicy twist that BTS ARMYs can’t stop talking about: eagle-eyed fans spotted a boy band in the trailer that screams Jungkook energy.

Is That BTS' Jungkook?

In the K-Pop Demon Hunters trailer, there’s a glimpse of a boy band performing live on a street in front of an audience, and one member stands out, rocking a white loose tee, denim, and a pink belt, totally giving off Jungkook’s Boy With Luv era vibes. The hairstyle, the energy, and even the dance moves (though not exactly BTS’s choreography) have ARMY buzzing, wondering, “Is this Jungkook’s animated twin?”

The production hasn’t confirmed anything official yet, so the mystery remains. But ARMYs? Hyped. It’s like K-pop’s unstoppable magic is weaving into animation, and K-Pop Demon Hunters is leading the charge.

What’s K-Pop Demon Hunters About?

This summer’s must-watch animation from Sony Pictures Animation. When they’re not lighting up arenas, they’re protecting fans from a sneaky demon boy band trying to steal the spotlight — and maybe a little more. Adding spice, Ahn Hyo Seop voices a rival demon boy band member, ramping up the supernatural showdown.

The story follows three K-pop idols who find themselves pulled into a parallel world where they take on a whole new mission — battling demons threatening humanity. As the fight intensifies, they're joined by a mysterious member of a rival boy band, voiced by Ahn Hyo-seop. Together, they must face off against a powerful villain who steals souls. The big question is: can they save the world before it’s too late?

Whether that animated boy is Jungkook’s spirit animal or just a wild coincidence, K-Pop Demon Hunters is making waves and proving K-pop’s cultural takeover isn’t slowing down anytime soon.

Monsters beware — the K-pop Demon Hunters are here to stay, and they’re ready to slay all day.