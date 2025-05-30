HOPE ON THE STAGE online streaming: When, where and how to watch BTS’ J-Hope’s Japan concert in theaters

Clear the streets because BTS’ J-Hope is on its way! The rapper’s HOPE ON THE STAGE tour kicked off in Seoul, taking fans on an epic ride across North America and Asia– with 31 unforgettable shows in 15 places.

Now, for the grand finale taking place on Saturday, May 31, 2025, cinemas across India are leveling up and turning into concert zones. They will stream the last night of J-Hope’s solo world tour live in Japan on the big screen.

But, here’s the catch! There is no need to travel or queue for hours. Just grab your popcorn and settle in to experience the high-energy performance, killer choreography, and stunning visuals.

The live broadcast will capture every beat, every move, and every moment of passion as he delivers a setlist packed with tracks from his solo albums like MORE, Arson, and even BTS hit tracks, featuring special guest artists. BTS ARMY and J-Hope's fans will get exclusive tour-only performances like Sweet Dreams with Miguel and the iconic MONA LISA.

Event: BTS' j-hope Tour HOPE ON THE STAGE in JAPAN: LIVE VIEWING Day 1

Date: May 31, 2025

Time: Depending on the theaters, mostly 2 PM (for Indian audienes)

Location: Cinemas all over India and selective abroad

Tickets: Available now on BookMyShow

What to expect: The grand finale of J-Hope’s solo tour, live broadcast with all his hits and exclusive performances.

This event isn’t just a screening; it’s a full-on experience packed with emotion, power, and the kind of showmanship that only BTS' J-Hope can deliver. So mark the date, secure your spot, and get ready to witness the final showdown of HOPE ON THE STAGE—because J-Hope’s coming through, and he’s bringing the whole vibe with him.

