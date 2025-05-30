Tourist Family Tamil Nadu Box Office Day 30: Sasikumar and Simran starrer feel-good movie adds Rs 25 lakh on 5th Friday
Sasikumar and Simran’s heartwarming drama Tourist Family added Rs 25 lakh to its tally, taking the total gross to Rs 60 crore in Tamil Nadu.
Tourist Family, starring Sasikumar and Simran in the lead roles, has entered the fifth week at the box office. The movie opened with Rs 2 crore on day 1 and went on to emerge as a Blockbuster venture. The movie is now heading towards the end of its theatrical run as it is slated to stream online this weekend.
Bankrolled by Million Dollar Studios, the movie surpassed the lifetime cume of its rival release, Retro, in the third week and continued to lure the audience despite new releases, Maaman and DD Next, in between. The movie has now entered its final legs by adding Rs 25 lakh on the 5th Friday, bringing the total cume to Rs 60.10 crore gross at the Tamil box office.
The Sasikumar movie will wrap its theatrical run with the arrival of Thug Life in cinemas next weekend. Let's see how much more the movie can collect till then.
Day-wise box office collections of the Tourist Family are as follows:
|Day
|Gross Tamil Box Office
|1
|Rs 2.00 crore
|2
|Rs 1.60 crore
|3
|Rs 2.90 crore
|4
|Rs 4.05 crore
|5
|Rs 2.65 crore
|6
|Rs 2.55 crore
|7
|Rs 2.50 crore
|8
|Rs 2.75 crore
|9
|Rs 3.25 crore
|10
|Rs 5.75 crore
|11
|Rs 6.50 crore
|12
|Rs 3.00 crore
|13
|Rs 2.50 crore
|14
|Rs 2.25 crore
|15
|Rs 1.65 crore
|16
|Rs 1.30 crore
|17
|Rs 2.05 crore
|18
|Rs 2.25 crore
|19
|Rs 1 crore
|20
|Rs 0.90 crore
|21
|Rs 0.85 crore
|22
|Rs 0.80 crore
|23
|Rs 0.75 crore
|24
|Rs 1.15 crore
|25
|Rs 1.20 crore
|26
|Rs 0.50 crore
|27
|Rs 0.40 crore
|28
|Rs 0.40 crore
|29
|Rs 0.40 crore
|30
|Rs 0.25 crore (est.)
|Total
|Rs 60.10 crore (est.)
Tourist Family in cinemas now
Tourist Family is now playing in cinemas. You can book your tickets from the online ticket booking web portals or grab them from the counter itself.
Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
ALSO READ: Hari Hara Veera Mallu USA Advance Booking: Pawan Kalyan's period action adventure records USD 94,000 in pre-sales for premiere day