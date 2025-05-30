Top 10 Sai Pallavi’s most iconic roles that will make you love her even more: Premam, Amaran, and more

Sai Pallavi’s best roles in Indian cinema made her one of the most successful contemporary actresses. The actress, known for her natural acting, nuanced performances, and mesmerizing dance moves, has carved out a name for herself, establishing a niche worthy of her talents.

Sai initially started her career in the world of entertainment, appearing in dance shows like Ungalil Yaar Adutha Prabhu Deva and Dhee Ultimate Dance Show, with the latter even featuring her as a finalist. During her childhood, she even played minor roles in films like Kasthuri Maan and Ravi Mohan’s Dhaam Dhoom, appearing alongside Kangana Ranaut.

Initially, moving away from the cinema world, the actress went on to pursue a medical degree in Georgia. However, during her time there, director Alphonse Puthren reached out to her for Premam, making the Nivin Pauly starrer her debut as a leading lady and catapulting her into popularity.

Diving deep into the details, let’s take a look at Sai Pallavi’s iconic roles with some of her best movies.

Top 10 Sai Pallavi’s Most Iconic Roles

1. Premam (2015)

Director: Alphonse Puthren

Cast: Nivin Pauly, Sai Pallavi, Madonna Sebastian, Anupama Parameswaran, Shabareesh Varma, Krishna Sankar, Siju Wilson

Year of release: 2015

Film Language: Malayalam

Why fans loved her:

Premam is one of those films in the Malayalam cinema industry that is considered a trendsetter and still remembered for its nuanced performances. The movie, featuring the abstract concept of Love (Premam in Malayalam), follows the life of George, tracing his life from a teenager through his college years and finally as a middle-aged man.

During his lifetime, the man had three major love stories, illustrating how his perspective on relationships evolved with each one. While Anupama Parameswaran and Madonna Sebastian were great, it was Sai Pallavi’s portrayal as Malar that stole the hearts of everyone, making her still iconic among young men.

2. Kali (2016)

Director: Sameer Thahir

Cast: Dulquer Salmaan, Sai Pallavi, Chemban Vinod Jose, Vinayakan, Soubin Shahir

Year of release: 2016

Film Language: Malayalam

Why fans loved her:

After the sensation created by Premam, Sai Pallavi soon appeared alongside Dulquer Salmaan as the romantic pair in Kali. The movie, directed by Sameer Thahir, was a romantic action thriller that focused on the story of Siddharth, a man struggling with severe anger management issues.

His college sweetheart and later wife, Anjali (played by Sai), is frustrated with his behavior, causing trouble in their life. However, things take a stark turn when the couple, during a road trip, messes with the wrong group of people, creating an engaging and thrilling tale of escape.

While Dq played a character who is easily swayed by emotions, it was the actress who managed to balance between feelings of distress and hope, with ease.

3. Fidaa (2017)

Director: Sekhar Kammula

Cast: Varun Tej, Sai Pallavi, Sharanya Pradeep, Sai Chand, Dhaasshyam Geetha Bhaskar, Satyam Rajesh

Year of release: 2017

Film Language: Telugu

Why fans loved her:

Fidaa, starring Varun Tej in the lead role, was a love story featuring the story of Varun, an NRI who crosses paths with Bhanumathi, a spirited village girl. With a romance budding between them, the film focused on how the two strange worlds collide and whether one fits in the other’s world.

Unlike Sai’s previous roles, Fidaa depicted her as a girl with more flair and passion. The extroverted energy she had emphasized her role as Bhanu, making it one of her best performances.

4. Middle Class Abbayi (2017)

Director: Venu Sriram

Cast: Nani, Sai Pallavi, Vijay Varma, Bhumika Chawla

Year of release: 2017

Film Language: Telugu

Why fans loved her:

Middle Class Abbayi, also known as MCA, marked the first time Nani and Sai Pallavi shared the screen. With both powerhouse actors joining in, this simple action comedy tells the tale of Nani, a man with an eidetic memory who harbors animosity towards his sister-in-law, Jyothi.

Over time, the man realizes his sister-in-law loves him like a son. Interestingly, Nani falls in love with Jyothi’s own sibling, Pallavi, during this time, making for some memorable songs, with Sai’s killer moves. The film was remade in Hindi as Nikamma in 2022.

5. Diya/Kanam (2018)

Director: AL Vijay

Cast: Sai Pallavi, Naga Shourya, Veronika Arora, Gandhari Nithin, Rekha

Year of release: 2018

Film Language: Tamil/Telugu

Why fans loved her:

Skipping away from actioners and romantic ventures, Sai Pallavi stole the show with one of her best roles in the Tami-Telugu bilingual movie, Diya (known as Kanam in Telugu).

The horror flick featured the tale of Thulasi and Krishna, a couple who had a pre-marital pregnancy and were pressured to abort it. Years later, now married, the former is still traumatized by the fact that she had to abort her child with her husband trying to help her out.

However, unbeknownst to them, their child’s spirit is still lingering around them, vengeful towards the people who pressured Thulasi to abort her. As the actress plays a sorrowful mother, she makes the character stand out with her natural talent.

6. Athiran (2019)

Director: Vivek

Cast: Fahadh Faasil, Sai Pallavi, Atul Kulkarni, Renji Panicker

Year of release: 2019

Film Language: Malayalam

Why fans loved her:

Athiran, starring Fahadh Faasil in the lead role, is a psychological thriller that features him as Dr. MK Nair. The movie features the tale of a psychiatrist who makes his way to an eerie mental asylum where the main doctor and patients are all mysterious.

During his time there, he meets Nithya, a young girl diagnosed with autism, and develops an affection for her as the mysteries of the asylum unravel slowly.

As Pallavi plays the female lead, the actress impresses the audience with her portrayal of an autistic person.

7. NGK (2019)

Director: Selvaraghavan

Cast: Suriya, Sai Pallavi, Rakul Preet Singh, Ponvannan, Nizhalgal Ravi, Uma Padmanabhan

Year of release: 2019

Film Language: Tamil

Why fans loved her:

An acting performance by Sai Pallavi, which seems to have gone unnoticed by the makers, is in the Suriya-starrer political actioner, NGK. The Selvaraghavan directorial featured the tale of a social worker and do-gooder, Nandha Gopalan Kumaran, who enjoys huge support from youngsters of his area.

However, due to several tensions, NGK is forced to join a political party and face the reality of the system. The event that follows, including having an affair, forces him to become hungry for power, holding no bounds in his triumph.

With Suriya delivering a lifetime of performances, showcasing elements of narcissism and darkness, Sai, as his wife, countered him, providing a brazen and impactful portrayal.

8. Shyam Singha Roy (2021)

Director: Rahul Sankrityan

Cast: Nani, Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty, Madonna Sebastian, Rahul Ravindran, Abhinav Gomatam

Year of release: 2021

Film Language: Telugu

Why fans loved her:

Shyam Singha Roy is a period action romantic movie featuring Nani and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles. The film features the story of Vasu, an aspiring filmmaker in Hyderabad, who finds himself in a legal dispute over claims of copyright infringement.

Apparently, his feature film and the story of a Bengali novel are said to be the same, revealing him to be the reincarnation of the social reformer Shyam Singha Roy. Tracing back to his past life, the movie focuses on how the influential man fell in love with Rosy and what led to his demise.

With Nani in the lead role, Sai Pallavi graced every scene of the film, appearing charming and ethereal not just with her looks but also her acting prowess. The film is undoubtedly one of her top movies.

9. Gargi (2022)

Director: Gautham Ramachandran

Cast: Sai Pallavi, Kaali Venkat, RS Shivaji, Saravanan, Livingston, Jayaprakash

Year of release: 2022

Film Language: Tamil

Why fans loved her:

Gargi is a legal drama movie featuring Sai as a doting daughter who must fend off allegations made against her father for a heinous crime. Convinced of her father’s innocence, the woman tries everything in her power, only to be confronted with a dark and horrifying truth.

With the power-packed performance by the actress, Gargi, the film becomes a must-watch for her fans.

10. Amaran (2024)

Director: Rajkumar Periasamy

Cast: Sivakarthikeyan, Sai Pallavi, Rahul Bose, Bhuvan Arora, Haethakshi V, Lallu, Shreekumar

Year of release: 2024

Film Language: Tamil

Why fans loved her:

A biopic on the martyred soldier Major Mukund Varadarajan, the Sivakarthikeyan-starrer Amaran featured the tale of an army man and how much his family sacrifices for the nation's welfare.

The film, based on true lives, not only showcased the trials faced by the army major but also how his resilience stemmed from his wife at home, with Sai performing her heart out as Indhu Rebecca Varghese.

What Makes Sai Pallavi Stand Out?

Sai Pallavi, from her debut in cinema itself, has managed to stand out from her counterparts. While making the best out of playing romantic leads alongside stars, the actress shines through with her solo ventures, making her a bankable star as well.

Not only is she capable of making her performances memorable, but Sai also adapts herself deeply into the characters and even presents grace with each scene she is a part of.

With such roles in her filmography, the actress has managed to create an aura of anticipation among people eagerly awaiting her future projects, especially as she is expected to play Sita in the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Ramayana duology.

