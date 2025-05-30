Park Bo Gum announces 10-stop schedule for 2025 fan meeting tour BE WITH YOU: Check dates, cities, and venues

After a two-year break from solo fan meetings, Park Bo Gum is officially back with a full-fledged Asian tour. On May 30, his agency, THEBLACKLABEL, revealed official posters for his upcoming tour titled BE WITH YOU. This marks his first solo fan meeting circuit since his Cantabile event in 2023. The news immediately sent fans into a frenzy across various social media platforms.

The newly released tour posters not only confirmed the Seoul fan meeting dates but also outlined every stop of the international schedule. It gives fans around Asia a chance to see the actor up close.

BE WITH YOU tour: Cities, venues & dates

Park Bo Gum’s BE WITH YOU tour will begin in Yokohama, Japan, with two fan meeting events on July 26 and 27. He will then return to his home base for a two-night event in Seoul on August 1 and 2 at the Jangchung Arena. It is a venue known for hosting top-tier concerts and events.

From there, the tour will take him to eight additional cities:

Singapore – August 14

Kaohsiung (Taiwan) – August 17

Manila (Philippines) – August 22

Bangkok (Thailand) – August 24

Hong Kong – August 29

Jakarta (Indonesia) – August 31

Macao – September 6

Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia) – September 13

Park Bo Gum returns with action-comedy drama GOOD BOY

While fans are already thrilled about the tour, there's even more reason to celebrate. Park Bo Gum is also returning to the small screen with a brand-new K-drama. Titled GOOD BOY, the series is set to premiere on May 31, 2025, adding momentum to his already jam-packed year.

GOOD BOY is a comic-action series that follows a group of former national athletes. They transition into law enforcement officers through a special government recruitment program. Together, they face a corrupt society where their athletic grit is put to the test in their new roles as police officers.

Park Bo Gum plays Yoon Dong Ju, a former boxing gold medalist who joins the force as a rookie officer. His character’s journey showcases both his physical skills and emotional growth as he adapts to a world of crime, deception, and moral dilemmas. The drama also stars Kim So Hyun, Lee Sang Yi, Heo Sung Tae, and Tae Won Suk in key roles.

With both a global fan tour and a major drama release lined up, 2025 is shaping up to be a landmark year for Park Bo Gum and his fans worldwide.

