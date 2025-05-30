Who is Kim Jung Hoon? All about BLACKPINK’s Jisoo’s older brother amid non-consensual filming allegations

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of non-consensual filming, s*xual misconduct, and coercion, which some readers may find distressing. Reader discretion is advised!

The internet is abuzz with disturbing allegations involving BLACKPINK's Jisoo’s older brother, Kim Jung Hoon. The scandal, which exploded across South Korean forums and spread globally, has sparked immense public interest. And it is not only for the nature of the claims but also because of his close familial ties to the BLACKPINK star.

Who Is Kim Jung Hoon?

Kim Jung Hoon, reportedly born six years before Jisoo, is believed to be around 36 years old. While Jisoo has built an international reputation through music and acting, her brother has remained relatively private. He steered clear of public appearances and rarely drew attention until now.

Professionally, Kim Jung Hoon wears multiple hats. He is known in the business world as an entrepreneur with leadership roles in two different companies. He heads Biomom, a wellness brand that focuses on children’s nutritional supplements and health-related products. Additionally, he runs BLISSOO, an entertainment agency that launched last year. Jisoo signed with it following her departure from YG Entertainment. As of now, she remains the agency’s sole known artist.

Despite his connection to one of the biggest K-pop stars in the world, Kim has largely maintained a life away from the celebrity spotlight. He is also reported to be married, and until recent claims emerged, there was no public controversy tied to his name.

What sparked the outrage?

On May 29, an anonymous post published on BLIND shook the digital landscape. It is a Korean online community platform often used to share workplace experiences. A woman came forward with troubling accusations against Kim Jung Hoon. She claimed he had secretly recorded their s*xual encounter without her permission and later showed the footage to his acquaintances as a form of bragging.

She went on to allege that this wasn’t an isolated incident. According to her claims, Kim had ‘coerced’ other women into sending explicit videos of themselves as well. Furthermore, she also stated that Kim cheated on his wife during her pregnancy.

The post, which was quickly deleted, nonetheless ignited a firestorm on social media, forums, and news platforms. The story gained international traction due to his familial link to Jisoo and the disturbing nature of the allegations.

Kim Jung Hoon responds

As the controversy gained momentum, Kim Jung Hoon broke his silence. In a statement shared with Ilgan Sports, he categorically denied all allegations. He stressed that the claims made in the anonymous post were defamatory and lacked any factual evidence.

He also revealed that he is currently consulting with a law firm and plans to take strong legal action against those spreading false information. His legal team is reportedly preparing to hold the accuser and any associated individuals accountable.

Public reaction

While Kim’s denial has been made public, many online remain skeptical and are demanding transparency. Social media is split, with some urging caution and others calling for a thorough investigation. The fact that the original post was taken down has only added to the confusion, leaving many wondering about the truth behind the accusations.

As of now, no official investigation has been launched by authorities, but the controversy shows no sign of fading. With Kim Jung Hoon preparing to pursue legal action, the next few weeks will be critical in determining the truth and whether further revelations will come to light.

