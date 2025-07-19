Lee Soo Hyuk, Arin's S Line Ep 5-6 Release: Date, time, where to watch and what to expect from finale

S Line is nearing its climax, with only two episodes left to unravel the tangled web of secrets and mysteries. In case you missed watching the previous episodes, read this article to know what happened in the story so far. We also explored the potential plot developments which might take place in episodes 5 and 6, and could determine the fate of the central characters.

Advertisement

S Line: A short recap of episodes 1-4

S Line revolves around Sin Hyeon Hop (Arin), a girl who sees mysterious red lines above people's heads through a special pair of glasses. These lines indicate how many s*xual partners one has. Hyeon Hop decides to use her ability to help people. However, when another pair of the special spectacles lands in the hands of her classmate, Kang Seon A (Lee Eun Saem), she misuses them.

She finds out about her teacher's forbidden relationship with her school bully, and blackmails them. However, she is pushed off their school's rooftop and ends up dead in front of Hyeon Hop's eyes. Now, the dead girl's uncle, officer Han Ji Wook (Lee Soo Hyuk) investigates the case and in the process finds out about the glasses.

S Line episode 5-6: Streaming details and what to expect

The final week's episodes of S Line will air on July 25. Viewers can catch it on Wavve at 11:00 am KST (7:30 am IST/10 pm ET).

Advertisement

In episodes 5 and 6, Ji Wook will solve a r*pe case using the glasses. How? The victim will continuously deny being ab*sed, however, the glasses will show an S Line (s*x line) above her head. If officer Ji Wook finds out who the line connects to, he will be able to find out her m*lester and seek justice for her.

He will also grow suspicious of his niece's homeroom teacher, Lee Gyu Jin (Lee Da Hee), connection with the glasses, while investigating their origin. And the final mystery which he will uncover is who the killer of his niece is. The glasses also reach a male teacher of the school, who might exploit its power for sinister acts.

ALSO READ: S Line: Lee Soo Hyuk, Arin, Lee Da Hee's Cannes-awarded series confirms July premiere and OTT platform