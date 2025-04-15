ASTRO confirms full-group concert The 4th ASTROAD: Stargraphy with ex-member Rocky and special tribute to Moonbin

ASTRO is finally returning to the stage as a group, and they’re bringing a wave of nostalgia, emotion, and heartfelt memories with them. Fantagio officially confirmed on April 14 that the beloved boy group will be holding their fourth solo concert titled The 4th ASTROAD [Stargraphy], marking a highly anticipated reunion between ASTRO and their fans, AROHA.

But that’s not all. In a move that has touched fans across the globe, the agency revealed that Rocky, a former ASTRO member who parted ways with the group in early 2023, will be joining the concert as a special participant. What makes the occasion even more meaningful is that the official concert poster includes not only the names of the current ASTRO members but also the late Moonbin, whose memory continues to hold a sacred place in the hearts of AROHA and his fellow members.

Their agency, Fantagio, announced that, "The group ASTRO will be holding a concert to create precious memories together with AROHA." The agency further shared that while preparing for their special single Twilight, the ASTRO members reflected on their memorable moments with AROHA, which led them to suggest holding a concert. This eventually resulted in the creation of The 4th ASTROAD [Stargraphy], with the members expressing their excitement and anticipation to reunite with their fans. Since it had been a while since ASTRO held a concert, the members also invited former member Rocky to join the performance, and he agreed to take part.

"We are currently preparing performances that will bring back fond memories between ASTRO and AROHA through the collaboration of the ASTRO members and Rocky. Rocky is scheduled to perform alongside the ASTRO members in the stages of songs he previously participated in," the statement read. The agency expressed that they are putting in their best efforts to ensure the ASTRO concert becomes a meaningful and heartwarming experience for both AROHA and the members, including Rocky. They also asked fans to keep supporting ASTRO and Rocky.

The upcoming concert aims to celebrate ASTRO’s story: the past, the present, and the love they continue to share with AROHA. With Rocky’s return for this special moment and a tribute to Moonbin, Stargraphy is shaping up to be more than just a concert; it’s a memory in the making. Further details about the concert date, venue, and ticketing information are expected to be released soon.

