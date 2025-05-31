'Taehyung is so loved': BIGBANG's Daesung praises BTS' V's buff physique before latter's military discharge

BTS member V had a stunning buff body transformation during his military training, glimpses of which he himself shared with fans. His muscle gain has not only impressed fans but also got fellow K-pop idols and actors talking. Recently, BIGBANG's Daesung gushed over V's new look in a delightful banter with one of the latter's fans. BTS ARMY loved the instance and shared the clips of the same online.

Daesung praises V's muscular physique

In the May 29th episode of Netflix's variety show Try? Choo-ry! BIGBANG’s Daesung gave off fanboy vibes as he talked enthusiastically about Kim Taehyung, aka V. He featured in episode 15 of the show, hosted by ex-TVXQ’s Kim Jae Joong and MMA fighter Choo Sung Hoon. The three of them happened to spot three female college students and invited them to join them. During their casual, free-spirited conversation, Kim Jae Joong suddenly asked one of the girls about which K-pop idols she liked.

She was initially hesitant to reveal her favorite artist due to being surrounded by big stars themselves. However, as Daesung and Kim Jae Joong assured her of not minding her choosing other idols, she revealed that it was BTS, particularly mentioning V. On hearing that, Daesung immediately made a muscular gesture, talking of V's impressive military transformation. He gushed over how buff the BTS member had become and how manly it made him look.

The BIGBANG star playfully said, "He (V) is massive" and told Choo Sung Hoon that he should work out with V sometime. Kim Jae Joong also agreed to Daesung's praise, making for a heartwarming moment. The exchange exemplified the warm bond between K-pop idols from various groups, demonstrating heartfelt appreciation and support without a hint of rivalry.

A lot of fans enjoyed watching the clips of the incident, saying, "Taehyung is so loved," and calling him the "most relevant" idol. The moment of genuine camaraderie between top stars is definitely praiseworthy.

V's military discharge

The BTS vocalist will complete his mandatory services on May 10, along with leader RM. Fans are eagerly waiting for what's next for them in terms of musical offerings, following their discharge.

