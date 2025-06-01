Here's How ASAP Rocky is Supporting Rihanna as She Mourns Dad Ronald Fenty's Death Amid 3rd Pregnancy

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

A$AP Rocky is supporting Rihanna in every way possible as she mourns the death of her father, Ronald Fenty. The rapper was snapped rushing out in New York following his pregnant girlfriend’s father passing away in Los Angeles. According to the news reports, Fenty was 70 years old at the time of his death.

Advertisement

Fenty shared Rihanna with his ex-wife, Monica Braithwaite, and she has not yet spoken out about her dad’s death publicly.

Meanwhile, Rocky was clicked stepping out in a black ensemble while donning a long leather jacket. He also put on black sunglasses to go with his look. The third time pregnant, Rihanna also joined Rocky as the couple moved out in their car.

Rihanna’s estranged relationship with her father

Rihanna is one of the five children that Fenty shared with his ex-wives. As per the media reports, the singer did not have the best relationship with her father, as she filed a lawsuit against her late dad. In 2019, the actress-singer claimed that Fenty had capitalized on her business venture and went on to drag him to court.

In her filing, the musician alleged that Fenty Management profited from her line of beauty products and other trademarked ventures.

Settling things with her father, Rihanna dismissed the filing two years later and the duo repaired their relationship.

Advertisement

At the time of Rihanna’s second pregnancy, the grandfather-to-be expressed his excitement over being able to meet another one of the musician’s babies.

Fenty also spoke about her daughter’s abusive relationship with her ex, Chris Brown, back in 2009. However, the singer found it to be really strange. She revealed to Billboard, "You grow up with your father, you know him, you are a part of him, for goodness' sake!"

Rihanna further added, "And then he does something so bizarre that I can’t begin to wrap my mind around it."

Ronald Fenty is survived by his children and grandchildren.

ALSO READ: Who Was Ronald Fenty? Rihanna’s Father Dies at 70 Due to THIS Reason