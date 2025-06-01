Amid Deepika Padukone, Sandeep Reddy Vanga row, Radhika Apte admits industry is not conducive to new mom needs: ‘It’s really difficult...’

The news of Deepika Padukone’s exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit started a discourse in the industry after it was claimed that her ‘unprofessional demands’ led to her ouster. After Ajay Devgn came to the actress’ support, Radhika Apte, who is also a new mother, claimed that the industry is “not conducive to the needs of a new mother”.

The Lust Stories actress announced her pregnancy last year as she flaunted her baby bump on the red carpet of BAFTA Awards. She was there as her British film, Sister Midnight, was nominated in the Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer category. Apte welcomed a baby girl in December 2024 with her husband, Benedict Taylor.

In a recent interview with SCREEN, the Andhadhun fame was asked if the film industry is encouraging towards the needs of new mothers. In response, the actress shared her concern, expressing, “I don’t think they are. I don’t know how I’m going to navigate that going ahead.”

She further explained her reason, noting that an actor rarely gets the time to see their child, considering long shoot hours. “It’s really difficult to work in our film industry, given the number of hours and how we film generally, and the time for which we don’t get to see the child. So I guess I’ll just have to figure it out now,” Radhika further added.

Notably, this comes days after a Bollywood Hungama report claimed that Deepika Padukone was ousted from Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit after she demanded changes in her contract through her agency. It was reported that the actress refused to shoot for more than 6 hours a day. The report also claimed that the actress demanded extra pay for every single day if the shoot extended beyond 100 days.

Ajay Devgn, on the other hand, during the trailer launch of Maa, also reacted to the row and assured that most of the "honest filmmakers" don’t have any problem with these demands. He also claimed that most people have started working 8-9-hour shifts.

After getting a release in the UK and the US later in 2024, Apte’s Sister Midnight has finally been released in India. It is currently running in the theaters.

