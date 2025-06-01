Bollywood Newsmakers of the week: Triptii Dimri replaces Deepika Padukone in Spirit, Aamir Khan breaks silence on Loveyapa’s failure

It wouldn't be wrong to say that the passing week was quite a significant one if you're a true Bollywood buff. Several updates and headlines broke the internet and kept fans on the edge of their seats. In case you can't keep up with all the updates, don't worry, as we have curated the top headlines of the week to keep you informed.

Here are the Top 5 newsmakers of the week

1. Triptii Dimri replaces Deepika Padukone in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit

A day after it was reported that Deepika Padukone had been ousted from Spirit, Triptii Dimri was officially announced as the leading lady opposite Prabhas. The official announcement was made by director Sandeep Reddy Vanga on his social media handle, which left all surprised.

2. Aamir Khan blames nepotism for son Junaid Khan’s Loveyapa debacle

While speaking with Raj Shamani, Aamir Khan reacted to the debacle of Loveyapa. He argued that the film received a "negative backlash" due to nepotism. He defended his son Junaid Khan’s rom-com, claiming, "Mujhe to film achi lagi thi (I liked it)," further stating that his son did a great job.

3. First look at Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor’s Param Sundari OUT

The teaser of Param Sundari was released earlier this week. Directed by Tushar Jalota, the upcoming rom-com led by Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor reminded fans of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s Chennai Express.

4. Radhika Apte admits industry is not conducive to a new mom's needs

In a new interview with SCREEN, Radhika Apte admitted that the film industry is not conducive to the needs of a new mother. She expressed her concern, mentioning that she had already been wondering how she would navigate her career ahead. This came at a time when Deepika’s exit from Spirit had already become a topic of discussion.

5. Release date of Ajay Devgn’s crime thriller Drishyam 3 REVEALED

An official letter from Panorama Studios to the Bombay Stock Exchange revealed that the makers are soon going to begin shooting for Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 3. Hours later, it was also revealed that the crime thriller is set to release next year on October 2, 2026.

