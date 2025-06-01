Is Taylor Swift Still Ignoring Blake Lively as Justin Baldoni Drops Subpoena? Source Reveals Amid Singer's Masters Win

Blake Lively and Taylor Swift are allegedly continuing with the silence amid the actress’s ongoing legal battle with Justin Baldoni. The It Ends With Us director dropped the subpoena against the musician earlier this month.

However, it has not lessened the tension between two best friends. In conversation with US Weekly, the source close to the duo revealed that Lively and Swift will not pick up from where they left off, as there is a lot of emotional baggage between the two.

The Bad Karma singer was initially addressed in Baldoni’s lawsuit and was described to be one of Lively’s “dragons.” Swift’s mention in the legal battle majorly affected her friendship with Ryan Reynolds and the Another Simple Favor star, despite being the godparents to their four kids.

The source explained to the media portal, “There’s been radio silence between Taylor and Blake since the subpoena was dropped." They further added, “They won’t pick up where they left off because of all the emotional residue.”

Why was Taylor Swift being dragged into Justin Baldoni’s lawsuit?

Amid the ongoing legal battle, Swift was subpoenaed in the case to take the stand in the court and testify. However, at the time of dropping the musician’s name from the lawsuit, Baldoni’s attorneys claimed that they retrieved all the information they required from the Willow crooner.

At the time of filing the 400 million USD case against Lively, the filmmaker’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman, shared, “The message could not have been clearer. Baldoni was not just dealing with Lively. He was also facing Lively’s ‘dragons,’ two of the most influential and wealthy celebrities in the world who were not afraid to make things very difficult for him.”

At the time, the source close to Taylor revealed that the reason behind her deeper rift with the mother of four was that she wanted no part in the legalities.

According to the previous reports, Swift’s dad gave up information to Baldoni’s lawyers in order to protect his daughter. Meanwhile, it is reported that Swift is feeling extremely relieved to keep the drama behind her.

As for the joyous moments, the singer also bought all of her masters from the Big Machine records at an expensive deal.

