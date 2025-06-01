Is Taylor Swift Not a Billionaire After Rumored 300 Million USD Masters Buy? Here's What We Know About Her Net Worth

Taylor Swift is making headlines after buying back all of her masters from Big Machine Records. The musician made a deal of a whopping 300 million USD to own her six albums. Despite making the nine-figure deal, the singer still stands to be a billionaire. As for 2025, the Bad Karma singer holds a net worth of 1.6 billion USD.

Taylor Swift’s 1.6 billion empire

The Lover crooner has built a 1.6 billion empire for herself based on her talent and the tickets she sold for her concerts. The musician’s Eras Tour was one of the most successful concert tours for the years 2023 and 2024. Moreover, the singer has also been advantaged from owning the rights of her art.

Since the beginning of her career, Swift has managed to make money from her music. As for her multi-million dollar tour that went on for a year and a half, the singer performed in 149 shows across the world. Apart from performing, the Blank Space crooner also changed the perspective of how live shows are viewed today.

Taylor Swift’s letter to her fans after claiming rights of her masters

As for Swift buying her music rights, the pop icon penned a long letter to her fans, announcing the joyful news. In her note, the singer stated, “All the times I was this close, reaching out for it, only for it to fall through.”

She further added, “I almost stopped thinking it could ever happen after 20 years of having the carrot dangled and then yanked away. But that’s all in the past now… I really get to say these words: All of the music I’ve ever made… now belongs to me.”

Listing the possessions, the musician went on to write, “All of my music videos. All the concert films. The album art and photography. The unreleased songs. The memories. The magic. The madness. Every single era. My entire life’s work.”

Taylor Swift also stated that now the fans will have two authorized versions of her tracks, the original one, as well as the Taylor’s Version.

