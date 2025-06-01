Building the Band: AJ McLean Introduces Liam Payne's Last Project Before Tragic Death, Promises Unforgettable Experience

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

AJ McLean dropped the first look for Liam Payne’s final project, following the musician’s tragic death in October 2024. The new Netflix series titled Building the Band was unveiled at the streaming platform’s live event, Tudum, on May 31. McLean took on his hosting duties and introduced the format of the show to the audience.

Teasing the thrill, McLean shared that the series is unlike anything the viewers have witnessed before. As for Payne’s role, the late singer had joined Kelly Rowland and Nicole Scherzinger on the judges panel.

What will Building the Band be about?

The Backstreet Boys star went on to reveal what the show was to offer to the audience. In his address, AJ McLean shared, "Today's most talented singers in the world will audition for each other and choose their own bandmates before ever seeing them.”

He further added, “Our judge and mentor, Nicole Scherzinger, and guest judges Kelly Rowland and the late Liam Payne, are from some of the biggest bands of all time. This show is all about one word: chemistry. And believe me, in a band, you really need some good chemistry."

In the sneak peek of the upcoming Netflix show, the judges head into the studio and into their respective rooms. As they all meet the other artists, the musician faces difficulty in maintaining the chemistry and the correct rhythm. They talk about how it is to find their bandmates without being able to see each other.

One of the women is heard saying, "I have a specific kind of group in my head, specifically a girl group.” While listening to other artists’ performances, a man states, "I wanna see these people so bad.”

If the judges like the performance of any of the contenders, they could press the buzzer, which is similar to The Voice format.

Liam Payne’s tragic death

Following the completion of his filming for the show, Payne was headed to Buenos Aires to support Niall Horan in his concert. Days later, the musician tragically passed away after falling from his hotel balcony, located on the third floor.

The medical officials revealed that the late singer had cracked his skull and suffered severe injuries on other parts of his body too.

Liam Payne was laid to rest in November, where the funeral services were attended by all of his fellow One Direction band members.

