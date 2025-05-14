BIGBANG's G-Dragon addresses 2023 dr*g allegations for the first time: 'I was confident...'

Trigger Warning: This article discusses the sensitive topic of drug use. Reader discretion is advised.

BIGBANG’s G-Dragon recently opened up about the drug allegations that surrounded him in late 2023. The moment took both fans and viewers by surprise. The singer-rapper addressed the scandal directly during an appearance on the YouTube variety series Untitled TV. The show is hosted by comedian Jeong Hyeong Don.

The episode started out lighthearted. Jeong Hyeong Don welcomed an unexpected guest: none other than his longtime friend and former Infinite Challenge castmate, G-Dragon. The two previously shared the screen on G-Dragon’s popular variety show Good Day. The duo has built a fan-favorite comedic chemistry.

This unexpected reunion had fans tuning in with excitement. While the atmosphere was cheerful and playful at first, the tone briefly shifted when a fellow guest posed a curious question. The guest stated, “As a fan of Infinite Challenge, there’s something I’ve always wondered…” As the conversation veered into personal territory, G-Dragon made a candid remark.

He instantly brought up the 2023 investigation that had become one of the most discussed controversies of that year. As quoted by Koreaboo, “This isn’t another investigation, is it…?” he questioned with a smile. “I was confident throughout it all.” The off-the-cuff comment stunned the set, catching everyone off guard. Jeong Hyeong Don responded with a chuckle, teasing the idol, “He’s been through a ton of investigations. He’s practically a pro!”

G-Dragon didn’t shy away from the moment. “A pro? I cleared everything. It was all just a misunderstanding,” he clarified. This marked the first time the global superstar addressed the controversy in a public, unscripted setting since it made headlines.

In October 2023, G-Dragon was placed under investigation for suspected dr*g use. The case was a part of a larger probe into alleged substance abuse involving multiple public figures. His involvement became a major topic online at the time.

Throughout the investigation, G-Dragon maintained his innocence. He voluntarily submitted to several rounds of drug testing. These included hair follicle, urine, and even nail tests to prove he had not consumed any illegal substances. In December 2023, after weeks of investigation, authorities officially announced that no traces of narcotics had been found and cleared him of all charges.

