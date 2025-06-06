BIGBANG's G-Dragon reveals what he looks for in a girlfriend, shares bizarre marriage plans to TWICE's Sana and Dex

BIGBANG member G-Dragon, known for his unconventional thoughts and actions, recently revealed the traits and physical features he looks for in a partner. He also shared his vision for an ideal marriage, which is quite different from typical marriages. However, what's generating the most buzz isn't his ideal type, but rather the fact that he shared these personal details with Sana from TWICE, a person he's been linked to in dating rumors lately.

Advertisement

G-Dragon reveals ideal type of partner

G-Dragon recently appeared on Dex and Sana's Fridge Interview, which aired on YouTube channel 117 on June 5 at 7 PM KST (3:30 PM IST). As part of the show's popular segenent, G-Dragon was asked about his ideal type, and he couldn't think of anything, until the hosts helped him with some questions. Dex asked him if he like petite partners or if he didn't mind things like height. To that he replied, it was not height but elegant features that he looked for in an ideal partner.

His artistic side was evident in the fact that was interested in one's silhouette and posture. The BIGBANG member also revealed "cat-like" visuals being his preference because he himself had traits similar to the animal. He mentioned being fine with his girlfriend having poor fashion sense as long as they met his other criterias. Additionally, he considered vibe match as the key to make a relationship work.

Advertisement

G-Dragon's bizarre dream wedding ideas

G-Dragon was asked if he had thoughts about his marriage being themed. To that he had the most unexpected answer ever. He said, "The wedding I want is kind of like a show because of my job (as a K-pop idol). I end up imagining it as a performance." He revealed sometimes picturing "wild" marriage concepts like an underwater ceremony. Both Sana and Dex looked shocked at the thought of an "underwater wedding".

G-Dragon explained that it would be fun having a marriage in a scuba diving outfit or in a mermaid-like set-up. Dex joined in by giving him ideas of keeping the wedding cake from getting spoiled by water. The conversation was an amusing one, highlighting G-Dragon's creative and unconventional thinking.

ALSO READ: BIGBANG’s G-Dragon breaks silence on TWICE's Sana dating rumors: ‘He thought it could…’