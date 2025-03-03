BIGBANG to disband soon? G-Dragon reacts to speculations on Good Day preview: 'I came back...'

MBC entertainment's Good Day's upcoming episode is to be full of laughter pangs, as it will feature the popular comic television personality Kian84 (real name is Kim Hee Min). His interactions with the host G-Dragon will suddenly take a weird turn as he will bring up the topic of BIGBANG's retirement. In the preview of the upcoming episode of the variety show, released on March 2, we see G-Dragon responding to the speculations of the same.

In the previous episode, G-Dragon visited Kian84’s studio with Code Kunst, and the next episode will continue from that. In the episode 3 preview, Kian84 recalls reading an article sometime back that mentioned BIGBANG's ensuing disbandment. G-Dragon looked utterly stunned on hearing that and his reaction clearly indicated that he didn't expect their conversation to lead to that. He promptly responds, saying, “I never said that.” Even Kian84 exclaimed at how strange the news was.

Watch the full preview here:

The K-pop idol dispells any such possibility in the near future. Kian84, who is a self proclaimed big fan of BIGBANG, expresses his grief on reading about the group's retirement news. G-Dragon reassures Kian84 that BIGBANG's retirement rumors were unfounded, and then playfully lifts up the mood saying, "I came back because you like me so much." That makes Kian84 happy and he expresses his gratitude to the artist, saying, "Thank you, Ji Yong (G-Dragon’s real name), for coming back. You belong with the public."

Notably, the BIGBANG members will also appear in next week's episode of G-Dragon’s Good Day. In the preview of that episode, G-Dragon, Taeyang and Daesung are seen doing their original group intro, which got the fans nostalgic. An X-user wrote, "REMINDS ME OF THEIR DEBUT DAYS ..I'M CRYING." Another called it "the most awaiting ep." Adding on to the fun and energy of the next episode, will be SEVENTEEN’s BSS members- DK, Hoshi and the variety show specialist Seungkwan.

The show is all about G-Dragon meeting different people from varied professional backgrounds, who will share their stories and help the artist create the 'song of the year'.