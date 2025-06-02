BIGBANG’s G-Dragon breaks silence on TWICE's Sana dating rumors: ‘He thought it could…’

G-Dragon’s agency, Galaxy Corporation, has officially addressed and denied the recent wave of dating rumors involving BIGBANG leader and TWICE’s Sana. Speculations were circulating online over their brief social media interactions and public appearances. The agency stepped forward to provide detailed context and clarify the misunderstanding.

Agency responds

In a statement issued on June 2, Galaxy Corporation directly addressed the dating rumors, making it clear that there is no romantic relationship between the two idols. They explained that G-Dragon’s participation in Fridge Interview was primarily due to his long-standing friendship with Dex. They also revealed that Sana’s involvement in the same episode was confirmed just a day before the filming.

“G-Dragon filmed Dex and Sana’s Fridge Interview on April 14, the day after the final broadcast of MBC’s Good Day. On April 22, TWICE performed as a special guest at Coldplay’s concert in Korea,” the agency stated. Their interaction during the program, as well as G-Dragon’s tagging of Sana on social media, was intended as a friendly gesture with no deeper implications.

The agency also noted that G-Dragon chose not to address the rumors earlier. “The reason why he did not address the rumors of his relationship with Sana from the start was because he thought it could be a spoiler for his appearance on Fridge Interview,” They clarified.

What sparked the dating speculation?

The rumors began circulating when fans noticed subtle yet notable interactions between G-Dragon and Sana. In particular, the two recently confirmed to appear in the same episode of Fridge Interview alongside YouTuber Dex. It prompted fans to wonder if their bond extended beyond work.

Adding fuel to the fire, Sana earlier attended Coldplay’s concert in Korea on April 22. She performed as a special guest with her TWICE members. G-Dragon uploaded a story on his social media from the concert and tagged Sana. While it may have appeared to some fans as a subtle nod to Sana, others speculated it could have been a coincidence or simply a friendly interaction.

Fans reaction

The rumors had divided fans online. Some were quick to believe there was a relationship brewing between the two stars. It was especially due to their overlapping appearances and timing of posts. Others remained skeptical, pointing out that industry professionals often engage in casual and professional interactions that are misinterpreted.

Now that G-Dragon’s agency has provided a detailed explanation, the majority of fans appear to accept the clarification, appreciating the transparency.

