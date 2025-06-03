BLACKPINK's Jennie and ex-BIGBANG's T.O.P appear in surprising K-pop x Squid Game crossover, fans react

K-pop fans are abuzz with excitement over an unexpected crossover involving BLACKPINK's Jennie and former BIGBANG member T.O.P. And no, it's neither a dating rumour nor a joint music release or a physical meeting that got fans excited. It's something entirely different, and fans have gone into a frenzy due to this. It was about a recent appearance of T.O.P in a video that had a surprising Jennie connection.

Jennie connection in T.O.P's K-content promotion

Netflix recently unveiled a video featuring snippets from its popular South Korean shows, including All of Us Are Dead, When Life Gives You Tangerines, and Single's Inferno 4. The video titled "Martha Stewart, @lilyachty, and T.O.P invite you to enter your K-Era" aimed at promoting Netflix's K-content through short skits of the mentioned people.

T.O.P appeared at the end as a Squid Game 2 cast, pretending to walk into a Hallyu wave-hit Martha Stewart.

As he looks around to check how much she is into K-culture currently, he sees Korean snacks, Martha Stewart wearing a t-shirt featuring Park Eun Bin, and hears a radio playing Jennie's Like JENNIE. This unexpected crossover delighted the fans.

Check out fan reactions to the Like JENNIE X T.O.P crossover

T.O.P's former group, BIGBANG, and Jennie's BLACKPINK are two of the biggest names in the K-pop industry, both belonging to YG Entertainment. However, the two artist in question previously announced their departure from the group, and following that, there were almost no chances of their public appearances together. However, the use of Ruby album's Like JENNIE as background music for T.O.P got fans thrilled.

They gushed over the "T.O.P X JENNIE CRUMBS" and said, "YG/Ex YG remaining on top because they're using T.O.P and Jennie's song in the background." Many fans of the idols created joint edits and jokingly labeled them "father daughter." Fans couldn't get enough of it and demanded more such content in the future.

A T.O.P and Jennie collaboration, whether in music or acting, would be a dream come true for fans. They are eagerly hoping for their wish to come true.

