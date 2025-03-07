Like JENNIE: BLACKPINK member boldly disses vaping controversy and ex-boyfriend EXO's Kai in new song? Fans spot hints

BLACKPINK's Jennie released a bold and powerful music video for her latest track Like JENNIE on March 7 at 2 p.m. KST (10:30 a.m. IST/12 a.m. EST), coinciding with the release date of her debut full-length solo studio album, Ruby. The groovy track features unapologetic, hard-hitting lyrics showcasing the K-pop star's creative excellence. Some listeners have also uncovered subtle references to some controversial moments of her life cleverly woven into the lyrics.

Like JENNIE embodies a spirit of self-assurance, empowering listeners to stand firm in their confidence and defy the criticism of those who seek to tear them down. By releasing this song, the BLACKPINK member aims at shutting down the mouths that have been spreading rumors and scrutinizing her every move due to her superstar status. A line of the song that has grabbed attention is "I’m leaving clues in the fittin’ room and it’s hot tea." Some fans have speculated it to be a reference to the idol-actor's past indoor smoking scandal.

The controversy surrounds Jennie's apparent vaping in a behind-the-scenes vlog from Italy's Jacquemus show last July, when she was getting her hair and makeup done. Although her team swiftly removed the clip from YouTube, fans had already recorded and shared the clip online, leading to widespread backlash against the K-pop idol. Despite the intense scrutiny, many of Jennie's devoted fans remained loyal and continued to support her. They took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their frustration regarding "they (other K-pop artists) don't get half of the backlash Jennie gets."

Another aspect of Like JENNIE that has generated subsequent buzz online are the lines, "No, I'm not thinking about no exes; know they miss me/I got the whole world spinning like it's tipsy." It is a scathing remark aimed at her past relationships, where she confidently declares that she's now too caught up in basking in the global spotlight to even give them a second thought. With her 2018 relationship with EXO's Kai being her most public one, the lines might indicate that even though it's been years since they broke up, many people are still hung up on that, while she herself is unbothered by it.