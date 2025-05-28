‘Treated us like slaves’: IU and Park Bo Gum’s When Life Gives You Tangerines production accused of on-set mistreatment

Netflix’s K-drama When Life Gives You Tangerines, starring IU and Park Bo Gum, is drawing attention for all the wrong reasons. Multiple individuals who claim to have worked on the production have taken to social media to expose a slew of behind-the-scenes issues. They include hired extras and rental service staff. Their posts, shared through X (formerly Twitter), have since gone viral, with views climbing past 1.5 million.

Advertisement

Vintage props damaged due to crew negligence

At the center of the controversy are disturbing allegations ranging from equipment damage to the harsh treatment of background actors. A prop rental company, which had supplied retro buses and large set pieces for the show, revealed that their vehicles were mishandled by the production crew. According to their statement, lacquer spray was improperly applied to a vintage bus, risking irreversible damage.

One staff member recounted the incident with frustration, “The production team had zero skills to operate the retro buses or large props that we rented or made for them, and they damaged them all. They were either ignorant or irresponsible,” as quoted by Koreaboo.

They further revealed, “They were caught trying to use lacquer from ironwork stores to stencil the bus. The ignorant brat who thought that lacquer thinner is a magic potion that can cleanly erase just only the lacquer spray went around the set acting a fool.”

Advertisement

The rental company also claimed they had to assign personnel to supervise the production team. It was not to assist creatively, but to monitor the use of the rented items due to the crew’s lack of professionalism and operational skill.

Basic amenities and comfort denied to non-lead staff

However, the growing outrage doesn’t stop at damaged property. After the initial exposé gained traction online, several extras who had worked on the series came forward with their own stories of mistreatment. Their claims painted a troubling picture of poor working conditions and disregard for the wellbeing of non-lead staff.

One extra alleged that background actors were forced to shave their heads for period accuracy without prior consent or compensation. They reported not being provided with warm clothing during winter shoots. They were also denied the ability to wear inner thermal layers because it would supposedly disrupt the visual silhouette of their costumes. They stated, “Who would even notice extras in the background? They really treated us like slaves.”

Advertisement

Further complaints included lack of basic amenities such as food trucks or craft tables, and minimal concern for comfort and health. The extras emphasized that the production team prioritized main cast members while cutting costs in every possible way for the rest of the crew.

Production team yet to respond

Meanwhile, the production team behind When Life Gives You Tangerines has yet to issue a formal response. With accusations stacking up by the hour, viewers are calling on Netflix and the show's producers to investigate the allegations.

ALSO READ: Park Bo Gum, IU's When Life Gives You Tangerines audition gets called 'sketchy' by supporting actress; know what really happened