Bhool Chuk Maaf Box Office Day 7: Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi starrer time-loop comedy hits Rs 3.25 crore, nears Rs 45 crore mark

Bhool Chuk Maaf, directed by Karan Sharma and starring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi, is performing decently at the box office. After scoring a reasonable opening weekend of Rs 28 crore, the movie remains steady on the weekdays.

Bhool Chuk Maaf adds Rs 3.25 crore to the tally on Day 7

Bankrolled by Maddock Films, Bhool Chuk Maaf opened with Rs 7 crore and collected Rs 9.50 crore on Day 2 and Rs 11.50 crore on Day 3. The movie further added Rs 4.50 crore to the tally on its first Monday. The movie benefited from Tuesday offers and collected Rs 5 crore, followed by Rs 3.50 crore. As per estimates, the romantic comedy added Rs 3.25 crore to the tally, taking the total cume to Rs 44.25 crore gross in India.

The movie will soon storm past the Rs 50 crore net at the box office. Although the movie is expected to stream on the OTT platform in the first week of June 2025, which might dent its box office cume. Going by the trends, Bhool Chuk Maaf is likely to wind its theatrical run at Rs 60 crore.

The movie received mixed word-of-mouth, which impacted its box office performance. Let's see how far it can go from here on. All eyes are now on its second weekend hold. Moreover, it will be interesting to see whether the makers activate any new offers on the ticket prices to lure the audience.

Day-wise box office collections of Bhool Chuk Maaf are as follows:

Day Net Box Office 1 Rs 7.00 crore 2 Rs 9.50 crore 3 Rs 11.50 crore 4 Rs 4.50 crore 5 Rs 5.00 crore 6 Rs 3.50 crore 7 Rs 3.25 crore (est.) Total Rs 44.25 crore

Bhool Chuk Maaf in cinemas

