BLACKPINK’s Rosé reveals fear of being misunderstood due to celebrity status: ‘Doing something wrong…’

BLACKPINK's Rosé shared her candid insights into the difficulties of being a K-pop artist and the realities of life as a celebrity. In a recent conversation with Dazed, she discussed the pressures and challenges that accompany fame. Rosé highlighted the emotional strain that public figures endure due to the intense scrutinization of their every action. Although her comments are rooted in her personal experiences, they might be relatable to a lot of public figures.

Rosé on challenges of being popular

According to Rosé, her celebrity status brought numerous perks, such as easy access to material benefits, including food. However, it also came with certain drawbacks. For instance, she couldn't simply be herself or express her genuine emotions, like fear about minor things. Additionally, she felt she couldn't be the quirky or annoying friend within her group, as her actions would be under constant observation.

Rosé on fear of being misjudged

The BLACKPINK member also expressed her anxiety about being misjudged and criticized for things she hadn't even done. "Even if I’m not doing anything wrong, I have to think, ‘What if this makes people think that I’m doing something wrong?’ And not always having the fear of being misunderstood," she said. Rosé further mentioned that people could enjoy a peaceful private life only when they are not well-known by the public.

On being asked what freedom meant to her, she answered, “Freedom means being anonymous.” To have a taste of independence, she reportedly once donned wrinkled prosthetic makeup to disguise herself as a 60-year-old woman and ventured out into the streets, remaining unrecognized.

Rosé on lacking work-life balance

During the interview, the APT. singer also mentioned bringing work back home as well and keeping at it tirelessly until she fell asleep. As per her, working hard is a good thing, but it led to her having difficulty to "detach myself and my life from my work.” She mentioned not feeling guilty about lacking a work-life balance anymore, as she was happy with the fruits her work bore. Rosé's genuine concerns strike a chord with numerous celebrities who face similar struggles, making her words relatable and authentic.

