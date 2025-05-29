Tourist Family Tamil Nadu Box Office Day 29: Sasikumar, Simran’s heartwarming drama grosses Rs 30 lakh, heads toward BLOCKBUSTER finish
Sasikumar and Simran's heartwarming drama Tourist Family grosses Rs 30 lakh on Day 29, inching toward a blockbuster finish at the box office.
Tourist Family, starring Sasikumar and Simran in the lead, is about to end its theatrical run as the movie hits the OTT platform soon. Opening with Rs 2 crore on the debut day, the film surpassed the Rs 45 crore mark by the end of its theatrical run. It further stormed past the final cume of its rival release, Retro.
Directed by Abhishan Jeevinth, the heartwarming family drama added Rs 30 lakh to the tally on its 4th Thursday, wrapping the 4th week at a solid figure of Rs 57.65 crore. The movie will keep luring the audience on low levels for a couple of days until the arrival of Thug Life in cinemas. It is expected to wrap its theatrical run at a staggering Rs 60 crore gross in Tamil Nadu.
For the unversed, Tourist Family garnered positive word-of-mouth and is considered among the best movies of 2025 so far. The worldwide gross collection of Tourist Family is around Rs 80 crore. It emerged as the biggest blockbuster of Sasikumar's career by a wide margin.
Day-wise box office collections of the Tourist Family are as follows:
|Day
|Gross Tamil Box Office
|1
|Rs 2.00 crore
|2
|Rs 1.60 crore
|3
|Rs 2.90 crore
|4
|Rs 4.05 crore
|5
|Rs 2.65 crore
|6
|Rs 2.55 crore
|7
|Rs 2.50 crore
|8
|Rs 2.75 crore
|9
|Rs 3.25 crore
|10
|Rs 5.75 crore
|11
|Rs 6.50 crore
|12
|Rs 3.00 crore
|13
|Rs 2.50 crore
|14
|Rs 2.25 crore
|15
|Rs 1.65 crore
|16
|Rs 1.30 crore
|17
|Rs 2.05 crore
|18
|Rs 2.25 crore
|19
|Rs 1 crore
|20
|Rs 0.90 crore
|21
|Rs 0.85 crore
|22
|Rs 0.80 crore
|23
|Rs 0.75 crore
|24
|Rs 1.15 crore
|25
|Rs 1.20 crore
|26
|Rs 0.50 crore
|27
|Rs 0.35 crore
|28
|Rs 0.30 crore (est.)
|Total
|Rs 57.65 crore (est.)
Tourist Family in cinemas now
Tourist Family is now playing in cinemas. You can book your tickets from the online ticket booking web portals or grab them from the counter itself.
