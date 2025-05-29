Tourist Family Tamil Nadu Box Office Day 29: Sasikumar, Simran’s heartwarming drama grosses Rs 30 lakh, heads toward BLOCKBUSTER finish

Mirzapur Season 4 Criminal Justice season 4 Maa Maa Param Sundari EXCLUSIVE: Diljit begins Border in June Bipasha Basu Akshay Kumar Surbhi Jyoti Gaddar Film Awards

Sasikumar and Simran's heartwarming drama Tourist Family grosses Rs 30 lakh on Day 29, inching toward a blockbuster finish at the box office.

Mohit Dixit
Written by Mohit Dixit , Journalist
Published on May 29, 2025
Sasikumar, Simran
Credits: Million Dollar Studios

Tourist Family, starring Sasikumar and Simran in the lead, is about to end its theatrical run as the movie hits the OTT platform soon. Opening with Rs 2 crore on the debut day, the film surpassed the Rs 45 crore mark by the end of its theatrical run. It further stormed past the final cume of its rival release, Retro.

Directed by Abhishan Jeevinth, the heartwarming family drama added Rs 30 lakh to the tally on its 4th Thursday, wrapping the 4th week at a solid figure of Rs 57.65 crore. The movie will keep luring the audience on low levels for a couple of days until the arrival of Thug Life in cinemas. It is expected to wrap its theatrical run at a staggering Rs 60 crore gross in Tamil Nadu. 

For the unversed, Tourist Family garnered positive word-of-mouth and is considered among the best movies of 2025 so far. The worldwide gross collection of Tourist Family is around Rs 80 crore. It emerged as the biggest blockbuster of Sasikumar's career by a wide margin. 

Day-wise box office collections of the Tourist Family are as follows:

Day Gross Tamil Box Office
1 Rs 2.00 crore
2 Rs 1.60 crore
3 Rs 2.90 crore
4 Rs 4.05 crore
5 Rs 2.65 crore
6 Rs 2.55 crore
7 Rs 2.50 crore
8 Rs 2.75 crore  
9 Rs 3.25 crore
10 Rs 5.75 crore
11 Rs 6.50 crore 
12 Rs 3.00 crore 
13 Rs 2.50 crore
14 Rs 2.25 crore 
15 Rs 1.65 crore 
16 Rs 1.30 crore
17 Rs 2.05 crore
18 Rs 2.25 crore
19 Rs 1 crore
20 Rs 0.90 crore
21 Rs 0.85 crore
22 Rs 0.80 crore
23 Rs 0.75 crore
24 Rs 1.15 crore
25 Rs 1.20 crore
26 Rs 0.50 crore 
27 Rs 0.35 crore
28 Rs 0.30 crore  (est.)
Total Rs 57.65 crore (est.)

Tourist Family in cinemas now

Tourist Family is now playing in cinemas. You can book your tickets from the online ticket booking web portals or grab them from the counter itself. 

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

