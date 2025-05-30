Box Office: Mission Impossible – The Final Reckoning hits USD 5M on Wednesday, nears USD 100M domestic milestone

Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning continues to stay steady at the domestic box office, adding a decent USD 5 million to its domestic tally on Wednesday. This represents a 30.2 percent drop from Tuesday Discount Day, which would have been modest for any other title, but for a film with franchise legacy and a star like Tom Cruise attached, it is concerning. Despite the wane, The Final Reckoning remained ahead of its predecessor, Dead Reckoning, which earned USD 4.7 million on its comparable day with a steeper 34.8 percent decline.

With Wednesday’s take, the long-anticipated action thriller has now reached a USD 91.2 million domestic cume and is expected to cross the USD 100 million mark before the second weekend rolls in.

The Final Reckoning also secured the No. 11 spot among the biggest Memorial Day Wednesday grosses of all time. While it trails heavyweights like Top Gun: Maverick (USD 14.8M), Lilo & Stitch (USD 10M), and The Little Mermaid (USD 8.3M), its USD 5M Wednesday outpaces Solo: A Star Wars Story (USD 4.9M) and holds up well against other franchise-heavy titles such as Fast & Furious 6 and X-Men: Days of Future Past.

What makes this run especially remarkable is that the film is achieving these numbers with fewer screenings due to its extended runtime and a lower theater count, the smallest since Ghost Protocol, all while going head-to-head with another box office behemoth, Disney’s Lilo & Stitch. Yet, Cruise’s enduring star power and the franchise’s devoted following have ensured the entry doesn’t completely tank in terms of commercial performance.

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, The Final Reckoning picks up directly after 2023’s Dead Reckoning Part One and follows Ethan Hunt and his IMF team as they confront a rogue AI called Entity threatening global catastrophe. The ensemble cast includes Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Henry Czerny, and Angela Bassett.

After years in development, halted production due to COVID-19 and the SAG-AFTRA strikes, the film released globally on May 23. Premiering in Tokyo and screening at the Cannes Film Festival, the movie has received strong reviews and has grossed USD 227.1 million worldwide, becoming the eighth highest-grossing film of 2025.

As it nears the USD 100 million domestic milestone, The Final Reckoning continues to demonstrate solid staying power, though its long-term success will depend on how it holds up amid increasing competition in the weeks ahead.

