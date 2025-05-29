Mirzapur Season 4 Criminal Justice season 4 Maa Maa Param Sundari EXCLUSIVE: Diljit begins Border in June Bipasha Basu Akshay Kumar Surbhi Jyoti Gaddar Film Awards

Thudarum Kerala Box Office Day 35: Mohanlal's biggest blockbuster nears theatrical end, wraps 5th week slightly under Rs 118 crore

Mohanlal and Shobhana starrer Thudarum is nearing its theatrical end. The movie is likely to wind its box office run under Rs 120 crore in Kerala.

Mohit Dixit
Written by Mohit Dixit , Journalist
Published on May 29, 2025 | 10:09 PM IST | 19K
Mohanlal
Credits: Rejaputhra Visual Media

Mohanlal's latest outing, Thudarum, is now running in its final leg at the box office as the movie is heading for OTT release in a couple of days. However, the movie is still luring the audience to the cinemas and is expected to stay in the cinemas for one more week. 

Advertisement

Thudarum adds Rs 25 lakh on 5th Thursday, targets Rs 120 crore finish

Bankrolled by Rejaputhra Visual Media, Thudarum garnered immense love from the audience. The Tharun Moorthy-directed film opened with Rs 5 crore on Day 1 and went on to hit the first-ever Rs 100 crore in Kerala alone. After breaking all the possible records for straight 5 weeks, the glorious journey is coming to an end. As per estimates, the movie added Rs 25 lakh on Day 35, wrapping its 5th week at Rs 117.65 crore gross at the Kerala box office. 

The Mohanlal movie is expected to wind up its historic theatrical run somewhere around Rs 120 crore gross in Kerala. It will be interesting to see how the movie performs on the OTT platform. 

Day-wise box office collections of Thudarum are as follows:

Day Gross Kerala collection
1 Rs 5.10 crore
2 Rs 7.00 crore
3 Rs 8.20 crore 
4 Rs 6.85 crore 
5 Rs 6.50 crore 
6 Rs 6.30 crore 
7 Rs 7.05 crore
8 Rs 5.65 crore
9 Rs 6.35 crore
10 Rs 7.50 crore
11 Rs 5.30 crore 
12 Rs 4.50 crore
13 Rs 4 crore
14 Rs 3.35 crore
15 Rs 3 crore 
16 Rs 3.80 crore
17 Rs 4.80 crore 
18 Rs 2.70 crore 
19 Rs 2.30 crore 
20 Rs 1.90 crore 
21 Rs 1.35 crore 
22 Rs 1.50 crore
23 Rs 1.80 crore
24 Rs 2.00 crore 
25 Rs 1.25 crore 
26 Rs 1.20 crore
27 Rs 1.30 crore 
28 Rs 1.20 crore 
29 Rs 0.60 crore
30 Rs 0.70 crore
31 Rs 1.10 crore
32 Rs 0.50 crore 
33 Rs 0.40 crore 
34 Rs 0.35 crore
35 Rs 0.25 crore (est.)
Total Rs 117.65 crore (est.)

Thudarum is in cinemas now

Thudarum is now playing in cinemas. You can book your tickets from the online ticket booking web portals or grab them from the counter itself. 

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Box Office: Amid Karate Kid Legends, Jackie Chan says he’ll be 100 making Rush Hour 4; revisiting the franchise's theatrical performance

About The Author
Mohit Dixit

With a master's degree in mass communication, Mohit finds his comfort in the world of cinema. Ha...

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Articles