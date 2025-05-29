Thudarum Kerala Box Office Day 35: Mohanlal's biggest blockbuster nears theatrical end, wraps 5th week slightly under Rs 118 crore
Mohanlal and Shobhana starrer Thudarum is nearing its theatrical end. The movie is likely to wind its box office run under Rs 120 crore in Kerala.
Mohanlal's latest outing, Thudarum, is now running in its final leg at the box office as the movie is heading for OTT release in a couple of days. However, the movie is still luring the audience to the cinemas and is expected to stay in the cinemas for one more week.
Thudarum adds Rs 25 lakh on 5th Thursday, targets Rs 120 crore finish
Bankrolled by Rejaputhra Visual Media, Thudarum garnered immense love from the audience. The Tharun Moorthy-directed film opened with Rs 5 crore on Day 1 and went on to hit the first-ever Rs 100 crore in Kerala alone. After breaking all the possible records for straight 5 weeks, the glorious journey is coming to an end. As per estimates, the movie added Rs 25 lakh on Day 35, wrapping its 5th week at Rs 117.65 crore gross at the Kerala box office.
The Mohanlal movie is expected to wind up its historic theatrical run somewhere around Rs 120 crore gross in Kerala. It will be interesting to see how the movie performs on the OTT platform.
Day-wise box office collections of Thudarum are as follows:
|Day
|Gross Kerala collection
|1
|Rs 5.10 crore
|2
|Rs 7.00 crore
|3
|Rs 8.20 crore
|4
|Rs 6.85 crore
|5
|Rs 6.50 crore
|6
|Rs 6.30 crore
|7
|Rs 7.05 crore
|8
|Rs 5.65 crore
|9
|Rs 6.35 crore
|10
|Rs 7.50 crore
|11
|Rs 5.30 crore
|12
|Rs 4.50 crore
|13
|Rs 4 crore
|14
|Rs 3.35 crore
|15
|Rs 3 crore
|16
|Rs 3.80 crore
|17
|Rs 4.80 crore
|18
|Rs 2.70 crore
|19
|Rs 2.30 crore
|20
|Rs 1.90 crore
|21
|Rs 1.35 crore
|22
|Rs 1.50 crore
|23
|Rs 1.80 crore
|24
|Rs 2.00 crore
|25
|Rs 1.25 crore
|26
|Rs 1.20 crore
|27
|Rs 1.30 crore
|28
|Rs 1.20 crore
|29
|Rs 0.60 crore
|30
|Rs 0.70 crore
|31
|Rs 1.10 crore
|32
|Rs 0.50 crore
|33
|Rs 0.40 crore
|34
|Rs 0.35 crore
|35
|Rs 0.25 crore (est.)
|Total
|Rs 117.65 crore (est.)
Thudarum is in cinemas now
Thudarum is now playing in cinemas. You can book your tickets from the online ticket booking web portals or grab them from the counter itself.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
