Maaman Tamil Nadu Box Office Day 14: Soori and Aishwarya Lekshmi's action drama rakes in Rs 90 lakh, crosses Rs 30 crore mark

Tamil movie Maaman, starring Soori and Aishwarya Lekshmi in the lead roles, is performing extremely well at the box office. The movie opened with Rs 1.90 crore on Day 1 and has been at the box office for two weeks, wrapping up on a blockbuster note.

Maaman holds firm in Week 2, adds Rs 90 lakh on the second Thursday

Bankrolled by Lark Studios, Maaman wrapped its opening week at Rs 16.75 crore. Continuing its glorious run, the movie added another Rs 14.25 crore in its second week, with Rs 90 lakh coming on Day 14. By the end of two weeks of its release, the total cume of Maaman now stands at Rs 31 crore gross.

Despite opening with a lower figure, the Soori-starrer action film is performing better than its rival release, DD Next Level. It is expected to see a significant spike in collections over the second weekend. It still has one more week to reach new heights at the box office as Kamal Haasan's Thug Life can dent its business from June 5th onwards.

It will be interesting to see if the movie crosses the Rs 50 crore mark in Tamil Nadu by the end of its theatrical run. The movie has garnered positive word-of-mouth, which is fueling its box office performance.

Day-wise box office collections of Maaman are as follows:

Day Gross Tamil Box Office 1 Rs 1.90 crore 2 Rs 2.55 crore 3 Rs 3.85 crore 4 Rs 2.25 crore 5 Rs 2.15 crore 6 Rs 2.05 crore 7 Rs 2.00 crore 8 Rs 1.80 crore 9 Rs 2.95 crore 10 Rs 3.80 crore 11 Rs 1.65 crore 12 Rs 1.50 crore 13 Rs 1.40 crore 14 Rs 1.15 crore (est.) Total Rs 31 crore

