Will Jennifer Aniston’s Stalker Walk Away Free? Here's How Latest 'Incompetent' Ruling Saves 48-Year-Old

Jimmy Wayne Carwyle, the suspect who allegedly stalked Jennifer Aniston, has been ruled mentally incapable of standing trial. The man who drove his car into the gate of Aniston's Bel Air home has escaped trial after the court ordered a second psychiatric evaluation.

At the hearing, Judge Maria Cavalluzzi declared that a second court-designated psychiatrist corroborated the conclusions of an initial evaluation: Carwyle is not presently mentally competent to enter into criminal proceedings.

"The court finds the defendant is not currently competent to stand trial. Criminal proceedings will remain suspended," Judge Cavalluzzi said, indicating criminal proceedings will not continue for the time being, per The Associated Press.

Deputy Public Defender Robert Krauss was said not to like the result. Krauss informed the judge that it was not the one his client wanted, The Associated Press reported. Even after suspending proceedings, the court will now determine the proper treatment measures, and normal prosecution may resume if, later, Carwyle is found to be mentally competent.

The allegations are connected to an incident on May 5 when Carwyle, 48, allegedly crashed his vehicle into the front fence of the Friends icon's residence. The crash was the result of what police describe as a weeks-long harassment campaign, which included constant voicemails, emails, and messages left on the actress's social media sites.

Carwyle had first entered not guilty pleas to two felony charges: stalking and vandalism. This led the judge to order psychiatric tests before proceeding with the case.

Jennifer Aniston was reportedly at home during the incident but did not have any contact with Carwyle. Her personal security detail held up the suspect until police officers responded to the scene. Prosecutors further added that the case has an aggravating element that involves the threat of significant bodily harm.

