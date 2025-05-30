Lovely Runner's Byeon Woo Seok explains nickname 'Monday sickness cure,' reveals current favorite K-pop songs

The name Byeon Woo Seok is enough to make any K-drama fan smile. And when his name comes up, there's no doubt that Sun Jae instantly comes to mind. While the actor is currently focused on new projects and the next chapter in his career, the impact of Lovely Runner, which aired in 2024, hasn't faded. Sun Jae lives on, firmly etched in the hearts of audiences.

Recently, Byeon Woo Seok was present at the Asia Star Entertainer Awards (ASEA) 2025, held in Japan on May 28–29. Even though he won 3 awards, his nickname interview stole the show.

What is Byeon Woo Seok's nickname?

During a fun on-stage moment with the MC at ASEA, Byeon Woo Seok was asked if he had any fan-given nicknames. With that signature smile, he admitted he's got quite a few—and yes, they're all adorable. But one nickname in particular stood out as his personal favorite: "Monday Sickness Cure." Well, he gave a valid logic behind it.

Why does 'Monday Sickness Cure' just make sense?

Let's be real—Mondays are universally known for being a drag. The weekend's over, the to-do list is back, and the vibe is… meh. But for fans, Byeon Woo Seok flips that script. His presence feels like a mood boost, a mental reset button, and just the kind of energy needed to kick off the week right.

In his words, Monday should feel happy—that’s what matters most. And if his fans think he’s the walking cure for those Monday blues? That’s the kind of wholesome energy he hopes to keep giving.

Byeon did share what he’s been listening to lately, revealing he is listening to End Of The Day by RIIZE, glancing at the group sitting beside him. He also added that he’s currently into (G)I-DLE’s Good Things. His playlists are as balanced as his performances.

Whether it’s curing Monday blues or casually flexing his music taste, Byeon Woo Seok continues to charm without even trying.

And of course, the night wasn’t just about nicknames and playlists—Byeon Woo Seok swept the stage with three major wins at ASEA 2025:

Best Artist (Actor) – for Lovely Runner

Fan Choice Artist (Actor) – for Lovely Runner

Best OST – for Eclipse, featured in Lovely Runner

Byeon Woo Seok’s star power shows no signs of slowing down. From earning thoughtful nicknames to collecting top awards, he’s leaving a lasting mark—on screen, on stage, and in the hearts of fans everywhere.

