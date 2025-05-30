Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning collected Rs. 29.50 crore (USD 3.50 million) approx in its second week in India, marking a drop of 50 per cent from its shortened six-day first week. The two-week running total of this Tom Cruise starrer stands at Rs. 89 crore (USD 10.40 million).

The film had an underwhelming start last week, when it opened considerably lower than its predecessor, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning. However, in the second week, it has held up better with Rs. 29.50 crore against Rs. 20.50 crore of Dead Reckoning. Granted, Dead Reckoning had an extended nine-day first week, which meant it had burned off more demand in the first week and then faced massive competition from Barbenheimer in its second week, so it's not really a fair comparison, but The Final Reckoning holds are good in isolation as well. In fact, its second-week rank as the sixth highest for a Hollywood film in India this decade, while the first week was outside the top ten.

The Box Office Collections of Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning in India are as follows:

Day Gross Week 1 (6 days) Rs 59.40 cr. Week 2 Rs 29.50 cr. Total Rs 88.90 cr.

The film should hold up well in the third week as well, by the end of which it should be over Rs. 100 crore mark. In the fourth week, it will face competition from Housefull 5 and Thug Life, so the collection will take a hit, but there seems to be momentum to aim for a Rs. 110 crore finish from here. That would make it the second-highest grosser in the franchise, unadjusted for inflation, behind Dead Reckoning (Rs. 132 crore), just ahead of Fallout (Rs. 106 crore). The expectations were obviously higher for something like Rs. 150 crore but sort of start film had, this is a relatively better finish.

