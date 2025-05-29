Final Destination: Bloodlines Day 15 India Box Office: Solid performance continues in India with Rs 1 crore net

Final Destination: Bloodlines is showing commendable staying power at the Indian box office. On its 15th day, today, the supernatural horror flick added an estimated Rs 1 crore to its local tally, bringing its total India net collection to Rs 47 crore. The steady weekday performance indicates strong word of mouth and solid fan support for the long-running franchise.

Here’s the day-wise India box office breakdown for Final Destination: Bloodlines so far:

Day Collection (Rs net) Day 1 Rs 4.25 crore Day 2 Rs 4.50 crore Day 3 Rs 5.75 crore Day 4 Rs 6.75 crore Day 5 Rs 2.25 crore Day 6 Rs 2.90 crore Day 7 Rs 2.60 crore Day 8 Rs 2.25 crore Day 9 Rs 2.20 crore Day 10 Rs 3.80 crore Day 11 Rs 4.00 crore Day 12 Rs 1.50 crore Day 13 Rs 1.50 crore Day 14 Rs 1.25 crore Day 15 Rs 1.00 crore Total Rs 47.00 crore

Directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein, Final Destination: Bloodlines is the sixth installment in the franchise and has been widely described as an amalgamation of both a reboot and a reimagining. The film features Kaitlyn Santa Juana in the lead role, playing a college student haunted by visions of a 1968 tragedy. The plot reveals Death seeking what it was denied years ago, and it is Santa Juana’s character who can change the misfortune from unfolding.

Despite early delays due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, filming for Final Destination 6 was completed in Vancouver, and the movie hit Indian screens a day before it opened in the US on May 16. The title has so far grossed USD 189.5 million globally, making it the highest-grossing and best-reviewed entry in the Final Destination series.

Positive reviews and a lack of strong horror competition in India have helped the film maintain a steady pace. With at least another weekend to go in multiplexes, Final Destination: Bloodlines is well positioned to cross Rs 50 crore in India, solidifying its place as a sleeper hit.

