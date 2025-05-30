Park Bo Gum, Kim So Hyun’s GOOD BOY OTT Release: Date, cast, plot, when and where to watch

After capturing hearts with his beloved role in When Life Gives You Tangerines, actor Park Bo Gum is gearing up for a brand-new drama. It brings thrilling action, sharp wit, and heartwarming moments. Titled GOOD BOY, the upcoming series marks a bold shift in genre for the actor. Here’s everything you need to know about the release date, plot, cast, and where to watch this highly anticipated K-drama.

When is GOOD BOY releasing?

K-drama enthusiasts can mark their calendars as GOOD BOY is scheduled to premiere on Saturday, May 31, 2025. The show will follow a bi-weekly release pattern, with new episodes airing every Saturday and Sunday at 10:40 PM KST. This timing suits weekend binge-watchers and fans who love keeping up with ongoing shows in real time. For Indian audiences, the broadcast corresponds to 7:10 PM IST, making it a perfect post-dinner watch.

Where to watch GOOD BOY?

GOOD BOY will have a wide digital release, making it accessible to viewers across the globe. In its home country, South Korea, the series will air on multiple platforms including JTBC, Netflix, Disney+, TVING and Coupang Play.

Moreover, International fans will be pleased to know that the series will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video (including India). However, to access the episodes, viewers will need an active subscription plan on the platform.

How many episodes will there be?

GOOD BOY will consist of 16 episodes, each likely running for around an hour. The series will unfold over the course of eight weeks. This gives audiences plenty of time to discuss, speculate, and connect with the characters and storyline.

Meet the cast

A major reason for the buzz surrounding GOOD BOY is its powerhouse cast. The show is headlined by none other than Park Bo Gum, who plays the role of the central protagonist Yoon Dong Ju. Joining him is an ensemble of talented actors who each bring a distinct flavor to the show.

Kim So Hyun as Ji Han Na

Oh Jung Se as Min Ju Young

Lee Sang Yi as Kim Jong Hyun

Heo Sung Tae as Go Man Sik

Tae Won Seok as Shin Jae Hong

The supporting cast includes industry veterans like Choi Woo Jin, Seo Hyun Chul, Jung Man Sik, and Park Chul Min.

What is GOOD BOY about?

GOOD BOY tells the unconventional story of a group of elite former athletes who transition from sports arenas to police precincts. Through a special national recruitment program, these champions are given a second chance; not to compete, but to uphold justice.

Together, they form a unique task force composed of individuals who once stood on podiums but now walk the thin line between order and chaos. Now, they do everything from tracking down criminals to confronting corruption within their own system. Their mission is clear: protect the weak, punish the wicked, and do it all with unmatched teamwork and spirit.

