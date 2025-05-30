Will Tom Cruise Ever Replace Brad Pitt in F1? Director Says 'We'd Have Had a Crash' With Mission Impossible Star

If Tom Cruise had taken the lead role in the upcoming racing film F1, the production would have been a lot more intense, according to director Joseph Kosinski. In a recent interview with GQ magazine, Kosinski said Cruise’s approach to filming action scenes would have made the set environment more nerve-wracking compared to Brad Pitt’s style.

“Tom always pushes it to the limit, but at the same time is super capable and very skilled,” Kosinski said. The F1 director and producer Jerry Bruckheimer began working on the Pitt-led racing film during post-production on Top Gun: Maverick, Cruise’s blockbuster hit that grossed USD 1.4 billion.

The idea of Cruise leading F1 was floated during this time, but it didn’t go forward. Reflecting on that possibility, Kosinski said, “They both have the natural talent for driving. But yeah, I could see Tom maybe scaring us a little bit more.”

Many crew members on F1 had previously worked with Cruise on Mission: Impossible films, and they know how far he’s willing to go. Graham Kelly, the action-vehicle supervisor, had a strong opinion. “We’d have had a crash,” he joked when asked about Tom Cruise starring in F1 instead of Brad Pitt.

“Tom pushes it to the limit. I mean, really to the limit. That terrifies me,” Kelly said. “I’ve done loads of Mission: Impossibles with Tom, and it’s the most stressful experience for someone like me building cars for him, doing stunts with him.”

In contrast, Kelly said Pitt is more aware of his limits. He added that Brad listens and he knows his abilities and believes he’d be the first to say that he is not going to do it.

Before Top Gun: Maverick, Kosinski was developing a racing film similar to Ford v Ferrari, with both Cruise and Pitt interested. However, the studio passed on the project due to the high budget. That film was eventually made by James Mangold and starred Christian Bale and Matt Damon.

Cruise is currently in theaters with Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, which opened to USD 200 million globally. Pitt’s F1 is scheduled to hit theaters on June 27. With Pitt behind the wheel, the team says they can expect a smoother ride, at least behind the scenes.

