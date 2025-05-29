Hari Hara Veera Mallu USA Advance Booking: Pawan Kalyan's period action adventure records USD 94,000 in pre-sales for premiere day

Hari Hara Veera Mallu, headlined by Pawan Kalyan, along with an ensemble star cast, is about to hit the screens soon. The movie has recorded a decent pre-sales in the limited pre-bookings at the USA box office for the premiere day.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu registers USD 94,000 of pre-sales, needs a banger trailer

Jointly directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and A M Jyothi Krishna, Hari Hara Veera Mallu recorded a decent pre-sales of USD 94,000 for the premiere day in the USA. Co-starring Bobby Deol, Nidhhi Aggerwal, Nargis Fakhri, and Nora Fatehi, the movie needs a banger trailer to see a surge in ticket sales and record a solid opening at the premieres.

The movie has sold around 3500 tickets in approximately 600 shows across 196 locations. One must note that AMC cinemas have started to open the advance booking, while major Regal cinemas are yet to open. The full-fledged advance booking of Hari Hara Veera Mallu is expected to begin from this week.

With 14 days still to go for the release, the Pawan Kalyan movie has enough time to record a phenomenal advance booking in order to sail through a successful theatrical run. The historical drama, bankrolled by Mega Surya Entertainment, is likely to mark a solid comeback of the star-actor after a hiatus of two years. He was last seen in Bro, co-starring Sll and directed by Samuthirakani.

Set in the 17th century during the Mughal Empire, the movie narrates the untold story of brave Veera Mallu. The movie faced multiple delays in production due to various reasons, including the pandemic and Kalyan’s political commitments. The actor is currently completing the patchwork and is expected to return to the sets of his other pending movies- They Call Him OG and Ustad Bhagat Singh.

It will be interesting to see how the Pawan Kalyan starrer performs at the box office. For the unversed, the movie is hitting the silver screen on June 12th, 2025.

