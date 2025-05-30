Fat Joe Claims He Bailed Out Justin Bieber in 2014 Miami Arrest With 'Couple Hundred Dollars', Fans Hit Back

Fat Joe went raw and real while talking about Justin Bieber and how their relationship altered after the very famous Miami Beach arrest that happened with the Baby singer. The rapper revealed this on the latest episode of the Joe and Jada podcast.

The rapper stated that he bailed out Bieber. He recalled getting a call from his longtime friend ans late Terror Squad member, Raul Conde, who looked after someone to bail out the singer for “driving crazy around Miami.”

Fat Joe recalls his and Justin Bieber’s relationship changing

Joe said in the episode, “It wasn't no money. It was nothing," adding, “Couple of hundred dollars, a thousand dollars.” The rapper claimed that he and the That Should be Me vocalist used to talk often, but their dynamic altered when Joe shared some advice after the arrest.

Joe said that Bieber called him to thank him and said that he was a “gangster now.” The rapper recalled responding to the Purpose artist by saying, “'Yo, Justin. Listen bro. You gotta stop. We don't want you, gangster."

The Another Round vocalist reportedly admitted that he could have encouraged the singer in the hope of remaining in his good graces, but he was attempting to be a voice of change. How state that they did not want Bieber on the news and “getting arrested.”

Joe stated that they wanted him to “succeed,” continued that his daughter worshipped him and and they all loved him. The rapper stated, “And that kinda messed up my relationship with him at that moment.”

Fans react to Fat Joe’s claims about Justin Bieber

Check out how fanbs reacted to Joe's claims about bailing out Bieber:

