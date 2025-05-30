Box Office: Lilo & Stitch becomes Disney’s top domestic grosser of 2025, outranks Captain America 4 with USD 10M Wednesday

Disney’s live-action Lilo & Stitch is holding better than expected at the US box office. In just six days, the film has surpassed Captain America: Brave New World to become Disney’s highest-grossing domestic release of all time, hitting an impressive USD 207.8 million in the US.

The Dean Fleischer Camp-directed family film posted a strong USD 10 million on its first Wednesday, down 34.2 percent from its Tuesday earnings on Discount Day, yet still one of the best weekday holds for a May release. That figure makes it the third-biggest Wednesday ever for a May release, behind only Top Gun: Maverick (USD 14.8M) and The Avengers (USD 13.6M). It also marks the fifth-biggest Wednesday in May history, trailing juggernauts like Endgame and Infinity War.

In terms of Memorial Day weekend releases, Lilo & Stitch now ranks No. 2 on the all-time Wednesday chart, just behind Top Gun: Maverick but ahead of The Little Mermaid and Aladdin. The USD 10M Wednesday haul helped push it past the USD 200.5M domestic total of Captain America: Brave New World, cementing its spot as Disney’s 2025 frontrunner at the box office.

Released theatrically in the States on May 23, Lilo & Stitch, for those who may not know, is a hybrid live-action CGI remake of the beloved 2002 animated film. It stars newcomer Maia Kealoha as Lilo Pelakai and features original voice actor Chris Sanders returning as her alien pet dog Stitch.

The supporting cast includes Sydney Elizabeth Agudong, Billy Magnussen, Hannah Waddingham, Courtney B. Vance, and Zach Galifianakis. Original Lilo & Stitch cast members Tia Carrere, Amy Hill, and Jason Scott Lee also make appearances in new roles.

The film premiered at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles on May 17 and received a wide theatrical release on the aforementioned date. Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics, the film has become a runaway commercial hit. Globally, it has grossed USD 421.4 million, making it the fourth-highest-grossing movie of 2025 to date.

With substantial weekday numbers and growing audience momentum, Lilo & Stitch looks poised to continue climbing the charts, though how far it ultimately goes will depend on its staying power in the competitive early summer market. It’s tracking for USD 1 billion-plus as of now.

