Kankhajura: Roshan Mathew to Mohit Raina, meet full star cast of SonyLIV’s thriller crime drama

KanKhajura, helmed by director Chandan Arora, showcases a diverse lineup of actors including Mahesh Shetty, Ninad Kamat, Trinetra Haldar, Heeba Shah, and Usha Nadkarni. This Hindi-language series is an official remake of the Israeli drama Magpie, which was originally developed by Adam Bizanski, Omri Shenhar, and Dana Eden for Yes Studios. The Indian adaptation is produced by Donna and Shula Productions, with Ajay Rai overseeing its transition for the Indian audience.

The show, released on SonyLIV on May 30, revolves around Max (portrayed by Mohit Raina), who reunites with his younger brother Ashu (played by Roshan Mathew) following Ashu’s release from prison. As he reintegrates into society, Ashu embarks on a path of vengeance against those he believes orchestrated his downfall. Check out the full cast details here!

Meet the cast of Kankhajura

1. Mohit Raina

Mohit Raina takes on the role of Max, the elder brother of Ashu (played by Roshan Mathew). Max is a multifaceted character whose life becomes increasingly complicated upon Ashu's return after a 14-year prison sentence.

2. Roshan Mathew

In KanKhajura, Roshan Mathew portrays Ashu, a complex character navigating the shadows of his past and the challenges of reintegration into society. After serving 14 years in prison for a youthful crime, Ashu is released under the condition that he act as a police informant.

Returning to his hometown in Goa, he seeks to mend his strained relationship with his older brother, Max (played by Mohit Raina). However, their shared history and Ashu's clandestine activities entangle them in a web of secrets and blurred realities .

3. Sarah Jane Dias

Sarah Jane Dias plays a pivotal role, contributing to the series' intricate narrative of crime, betrayal, and blurred realities. Dias, known for her versatility across various genres, has previously delivered notable performances in films like Angry Indian Goddesses and Zubaan, as well as web series such as Tandav and Inside Edge .

4. Trinetra Halder

In KanKhajura, Trinetra Haldar portrays Aimee, a character whose role adds depth to the series' exploration of identity and secrecy. Trinetra's involvement is significant, especially considering her real-life advocacy and representation of the LGBTQIA+ community

5. Usha Nadkarni

Veteran actress Usha Nadkarni delivers a compelling performance as Deshmukh, a formidable slumlord who becomes a significant obstacle to Max's (Mohit Raina) ambitious real estate project. Her portrayal of Deshmukh is both commanding and nuanced, adding depth to the series' exploration of power dynamics and moral ambiguity.

When and Where to watch Kankhajura

The intense and gripping drama KanKhajura is available for streaming exclusively on Sony LIV starting May 30. This web series is an original production by the streaming platform.

To build anticipation for the release, Sony LIV has posted multiple updates on its social media handles. In one of its recent posts on X (formerly Twitter), the platform teased the upcoming show with the caption, “What you hear might not always be the truth. Get ready for a narrative that creeps into your mind... much like how the KanKhajura creeps beneath the skin.”

Plot of Kankhajura

KanKhajura tells the story of Ashu (played by Roshan Mathew), a man granted early release from prison under the condition that he serve as an informant for the police. Upon returning to his hometown in Goa, Ashu attempts to rebuild his relationship with his estranged brother Max (portrayed by Mohit Raina).

However, their fractured bond soon unravels further as they become ensnared in a complex tangle of deception, hidden truths, and shifting realities.

The series, whose title KanKhajura refers to the Hindi term for a centipede, also features standout performances by Sarah Jane Dias, Mahesh Shetty, and Ninad Kamat. Trinetra Haldar adds a deeply personal dimension to the narrative by portraying herself, bringing authentic LGBTQIA+ representation into the storyline.

The plot kicks off with a suspected criminal being released from jail, only to begin collaborating with the police. This sets the tone for Roshan Mathew’s character, one who, much like a centipede, strikes with venom when threatened but remains vulnerable in a world of larger predators.

Forced to hide or move strategically, the character’s survival depends on secrecy and timing. KanKhajura powerfully delves into this idea of covert existence, where danger and duplicity lurk in the shadows. Stay tuned with Pinkvilla for more updates!

