Meet singer, the voice behind iconic Tere Bina song from Guru, was banned and is going viral again for Thug Life's Muththa Mazhai

Trigger Warning: This article contains information about sexual assault that might be triggering for some readers.

Chinmayi Sripada is back in the spotlight. The playback singer recently impressed audiences with her performance at the Thug Life pre-release event in Chennai. She sang her version of Muththa Mazhai and won hearts instantly. However, her return sparked discussions online and many wondered why she had been missing from Tamil cinema for so long. Before we delve into the issue, let’s begin by understanding who she is.

Who is Chinmayi?

Chinmayi rose to prominence when she lent her voice to actress Sameera Reddy in the 2008 film Surya s/o Krishnan. She once again captured attention with her dubbing for the character Jessie in Ye Maaya Chesave. While she is widely recognized for her work as a dubbing artist, her career spans far beyond voice work.

Born into a musically inclined family, she began training in classical music at a very young age. Her mother, a trained musician, played a significant role in shaping Chinmayi’s foundation. With years of rigorous practice, the singer was well-prepared when she received her first playback opportunity from AR Rahman at just 15. She sang Oru Dheivam Thanta Poove for Kannathil Muthamittal.

She has since sung in all four South Indian languages, Tulu, and Hindi. Some of her most memorable Bollywood songs are Tere Bina from Guru and Titli from Chennai Express. Raised in Chennai, she studied Telugu in school and shares a strong connection with the language. Chinmayi also has a special fondness for ghazals and Sufi music.

Who is Chinmayi married to?

Chinmayi and Rahul Ravindran began their relationship as friends. The couple tied the knot on May 5, 2014. Years later, on 18 June 2022, they became parents to twins, a boy and a girl, named Driptah and Sharvas. The singer shared the happy news on Instagram along with photos of the babies holding their parents’ hands.

Check out the post below:

Why was Chinmayi banned?

In November 2018, Chinmayi was expelled from the South Indian Cine, Television Artistes and Dubbing Artistes Union (SICTADAU). As per The News Minute, this happened shortly after she publicly supported two women who accused dubbing union president Radha Ravi of sexual misconduct. Her backing of the survivors came during a time when there were already concerns about his control over the committee.

Around the same period, she also named renowned lyricist Vairamuthu as a sexual harasser. The Mayya singer revealed that an organizer in Switzerland had allegedly asked her to "cooperate" with him during a programme. Following these statements, Chinmayi faced direct consequences in her career.

The singer reportedly lost several dubbing opportunities. In many instances, she was nearly finalized for a project, only to be removed at the last moment. After the 2018 film 96, she dubbed for only one Tamil film, Hero (2019). That too allegedly happened because her involvement was revealed just before the film’s release.

Chinmayi goes viral after Thug Life event

Chinmayi presented her own version of Muththa Mazhai at the Thug Life event. It was originally sung by Dhee for the film. The music for the film is composed by AR Rahman, with lyrics penned by Siva Ananth. The event saw the presence of the film’s lead actors including Kamal Haasan, Abhirami, Silambarasan TR, and Trisha Krishnan. Her video has since gone viral, and due to high demand, the makers even released a separate clip featuring the rendition.

Watch her video from Thug Life event below:

Disclaimer: Do not hesitate to seek help if you or anyone you know has been abused emotionally, physically, or verbally. You are not alone in this fight, and there are several helplines you can call.

