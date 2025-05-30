Kim Seon Ho becomes victim of online slander, agency vows strict legal action amid Can This Love Be Translation filming

Can This Love Be Translated? TV series actor Kim Seon Ho isn’t staying quiet while getting hit with nasty online attacks. On May 30, his agency, Fantagio, put out a serious warning via Weverse, saying they’ve been tracking nonstop slander, personal attacks, and defamation against the actor across social media and online spaces. The hate has been relentless.

Advertisement

Fantagio made it crystal clear: they’re not letting this slide. The agency has been collecting all the trash talk and shady posts, gearing up to hit back with legal action against anyone who messes with Kim Seon Ho’s rights.

Fans have been a huge support system through this, showing love and helping report the haters. Fantagio thanked them for sticking by Kim Seon Ho and promised to keep fighting to protect their artist.

Fantogo quotes, "Recently, excessive malicious slander and indiscriminate personal attacks and defamation against actor Kim Seon-ho have been continuously occurring through social media and online communities. We take the current situation very seriously and will respond firmly to malicious acts that infringe on the actor's personality rights through legal action."

They didn't stop there as they added, "Additionally, the interest and active reporting from fans have been a great help." The agency urged fans to stay vigilant and report any negative or malicious comments they spot. They’ve set up a dedicated email for this, welcoming fans to send in any harmful posts they find. This teamwork helps protect Kim Seon Ho’s reputation and keeps the online space cleaner for everyone.

Advertisement

Kim Seon Ho's Career Projects

Kim Seon Ho’s career is still on the rise. He recently appeared in Netflix’s When Life Gives You Tangerines and is gearing up for the upcoming Netflix romance series Can This Love Be Translated?, set to release later this year. Plus, he’s currently filming the Disney+ drama Bewitched. All this clearly shows that he’s going to be super busy with his projects, making the ongoing malicious posts all the more unfortunate and ill-timed.

Kim Seon Ho Joins Fantagio in 2025

For those who missed the update, actor Kim Seon Ho has officially joined a new agency, Fantagio. The big news dropped on March 1, 2024, when the agency announced, “Kim Seon Ho has signed an exclusive contract with Fantagio.”

Welcoming him into their roster, Fantagio expressed strong confidence in his talent and potential: “Kim Seon Ho is an actor who is receiving lots of love in a variety of fields for his steady acting talent and his outstanding charms, and we will be unsparing in our full support [of Kim Seon Ho] so that he can display his abilities in diverse projects and fields.” The actor was associated with SALT Entertainment for 6 years.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Delusion Update: Bae Suzy and Kim Seon Ho's vampire series enters production stage, period fantasy set to release in 2026