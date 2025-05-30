Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s shocking first choice for Arjun Reddy and it was not Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay Deverakonda’s cult classic film Arjun Reddy remains a popular choice among viewers to date. The romantic action film was directed by the then-debutant director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. However, did you know that the Kingdom actor was not the first choice of actor for this role?

Was Vijay Deverakonda not the first choice of actor for Arjun Reddy?

In a recent interview, actor Manchu Manoj opened up about certain missed film opportunities he has come by. The Attack actor remarked how in 2013, he was narrated the script of the film Arjun Reddy by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

He admitted his regrets about not being able to take it up back then due to personal reasons. Moreover, Manoj expressed a desire to work with such a talented filmmaker in the future.

In his words, “Sandeep Reddy Vanga narrated the story to me, but due to personal reasons, I wasn't able to work with him. I regret missing the chance to work with him for Arjun Reddy. It would have been nice if we had worked together.”

More about Arjun Reddy

For the unversed, the film Arjun Reddy was released theatrically in 2017 and was the debut project of Sandeep Reddy Vanga. While initially the film was criticised over its bold themes such as misogyny, glorification of violence, and more.

Nevertheless, over time, it became one of the cult classic films of the Telugu film industry. The film starred Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey in the lead roles along with Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Rahul Ramakrishna, Jia Sharma, Kanchana, and more.

Arjun Reddy’s remakes so far

So successful the film became that within two years, the filmmaker remade his own movie in Hindi, titled Kabir Singh. Bollywood actors Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani were roped in as the leads for this one.

It was also remade in Tamil twice. The first, titled Adithya Varma, was released in 2019. It starred Dhruv Vikram and Banita Sandhu as leads.

Later that same year, it was remade in Tamil as Varmaa. Here, Dhruv Vikram again reprised his role while the leading lady was replaced by Megha Chowdhury.

