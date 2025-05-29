Raid 2 Box Office Day 29: Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh starrer adds Rs 45 lakh, eyes Rs 160 crore finish
Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh’s thriller drama Raid 2 is set to conclude its theatrical run soon, having grossed a strong Rs 160 crore.
Raid 2, starring Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, and Vaani Kapoor in the lead roles, is heading towards an end at the box office. The movie began its box office journey by clocking Rs 19 crore and wrapped its first week at Rs 92.75 crore. The movie further witnessed a superlative hold and smashed the Rs 100 crore mark in the second weekend. After a glorious run of around three weeks, the movie is now showing a continuous downward trajectory in the fourth week, hinting at its theatrical end.
Raid 2 adds Rs 45 lakh to the tally; targets Rs 160 crore finish
Helmed by Rajkumar Gupta, Raid 2 added Rs 45 lakh to the tally on its 4th Thursday (Day 29), taking the total cume to Rs 156.80 crore net at the Indian box office. The movie will keep scoring numbers for a couple of days as Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5 is coming to grab most of the screens. Going by the current trends, Raid 2 is expected to wind its theatrical run somewhere at Rs 160 crore net in India.
All eyes are now on the box office performance of Housefull 5. Let's see whether the movie can emerge as the third clean hit for Bollywood this year after Chhaava and Raid 2.
Box office collection of Raid 2 so far at the Indian box office
|Day/Week
|Net India Collection
|Extended Week 1
|Rs 92.75 crore
|Week 2
|Rs 38.85 crore
|Day 16
|Rs 2.75 crore
|Day 17
|Rs 4.25 crore
|Day 18
|Rs 5.50 crore
|Day 19
|Rs 1.65 crore
|Day 20
|Rs 2 crore
|Day 21
|Rs 1.50 crore
|Day 22
|Rs 1.35 crore
|Day 23
|Rs 0.80 crore
|Day 24
|Rs 1.50 crore
|Day 25
|Rs 1.75 crore
|Day 26
|Rs 0.55 crore
|Day 27
|Rs 0.65 crore
|Day 28
|Rs 0.50 crore
|Day 29
|Rs 0.45 crore (est.)
|Total
|Rs 156.80 crore
