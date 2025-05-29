Mirzapur Season 4 Criminal Justice season 4 Maa Maa Param Sundari EXCLUSIVE: Diljit begins Border in June Bipasha Basu Akshay Kumar Surbhi Jyoti Gaddar Film Awards

Raid 2 Box Office Day 29: Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh starrer adds Rs 45 lakh, eyes Rs 160 crore finish

Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh’s thriller drama Raid 2 is set to conclude its theatrical run soon, having grossed a strong Rs 160 crore.

Mohit Dixit
Written by Mohit Dixit , Journalist
Published on May 29, 2025 | 10:41 PM IST | 4K
Ajay Devgn
Credits: Panaroma Pictures

Raid 2, starring Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, and Vaani Kapoor in the lead roles, is heading towards an end at the box office. The movie began its box office journey by clocking Rs 19 crore and wrapped its first week at Rs 92.75 crore. The movie further witnessed a superlative hold and smashed the Rs 100 crore mark in the second weekend. After a glorious run of around three weeks, the movie is now showing a continuous downward trajectory in the fourth week, hinting at its theatrical end. 

Raid 2 adds Rs 45 lakh to the tally; targets Rs 160 crore finish 

Helmed by Rajkumar Gupta, Raid 2 added Rs 45 lakh to the tally on its 4th Thursday (Day 29), taking the total cume to Rs 156.80 crore net at the Indian box office. The movie will keep scoring numbers for a couple of days as Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5 is coming to grab most of the screens. Going by the current trends, Raid 2 is expected to wind its theatrical run somewhere at Rs 160 crore net in India. 

All eyes are now on the box office performance of Housefull 5. Let's see whether the movie can emerge as the third clean hit for Bollywood this year after Chhaava and Raid 2. 

Box office collection of Raid 2 so far at the Indian box office

Day/Week Net India Collection
Extended Week 1 Rs 92.75 crore
Week 2 Rs 38.85 crore
Day 16 Rs 2.75 crore
Day 17 Rs 4.25 crore
Day 18 Rs 5.50 crore
Day 19 Rs 1.65 crore
Day 20 Rs 2 crore
Day 21 Rs 1.50 crore
Day 22 Rs 1.35 crore
Day 23 Rs 0.80 crore
Day 24 Rs 1.50 crore
Day 25 Rs 1.75 crore
Day 26 Rs 0.55 crore 
Day 27 Rs 0.65 crore 
Day 28 Rs 0.50 crore
Day 29 Rs 0.45 crore  (est.)
Total  Rs 156.80 crore

Raid 2 is in theaters now

Raid 2 is playing in theaters near you. You can book your tickets from the online web portals or at the counter.  Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

About The Author
Mohit Dixit

With a master's degree in mass communication, Mohit finds his comfort in the world of cinema. Ha...

