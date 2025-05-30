Box Office: Sinners earns USD 1.1M on 6th Wednesday, surpasses Joker and Oppenheimer among R-rated films

Ryan Coogler’s supernatural horror film Sinners continues to defy expectations at the US box office, posting a strong USD 1.1 million on its sixth Wednesday.

Despite a significant 40.5 percent drop from the previous Wednesday and losing a harsh 886 theaters on Friday, Sinners achieved the second biggest sixth Wednesday ever for an R-rated film. It surpassed major hits like Joker, Oppenheimer, and Deadpool & Wolverine, all of which had made under USD 1 million at the same point in their run. Sinners only trailed behind The Passion of the Christ, which recorded USD 1.3 million on its sixth Wednesday.

Advertisement

Sinners also ranks as the third biggest sixth Wednesday for April releases, holding strong alongside heavyweights like Infinity War (USD 1.1M, -26.7 percent) and The Super Mario Bros. Movie (USD 1.1M, -45.5 percent). The film’s resilience is notable given the increasing competition and its impending digital release, which has impacted the number of cinemas housing the film. Nevertheless, the horror mega-hit has already amassed a domestic cumulative gross of USD 261 million and is expected to reach around USD 280 million in the US, contingent on how the market acts over the weekend.

Set in 1932 in the Mississippi Delta, Sinners stars Michael B. Jordan in dual roles as criminal brothers Smoke and Stack, who return to their hometown to start a fresh life but face a haunting evil instead. The ensemble cast includes Hailee Steinfeld, Miles Caton, Jack O’Connell, Wunmi Mosaku, Jayme Lawson, Omar Miller, and Delroy Lindo, contributing to the film’s rich and suspenseful narrative.

Advertisement

Coogler produced, wrote, and directed the film. He began developing Sinners through his production company, Proximity Media, in early 2024 before Warner Bros. Pictures snagged the distribution rights after an intense bidding war. Principal photography took place between April and July of the same year. The film’s haunting score was composed by longtime Coogler collaborator Ludwig Göransson, who also served as an executive producer.

Released stateside on April 18, Sinners has received widespread critical acclaim for its atmospheric storytelling, strong performances, and innovative blend of historical drama, musical evil, and suspense. Globally, the film has grossed an impressive USD 341 million, making it the seventh highest-grossing film of 2025 so far.

With Sinners continuing to perform steadily in its sixth week, it has firmly established itself as a major box office phenomenon, proving that well-crafted horror with a compelling narrative can even dominate in a crowded market.

ALSO READ: 5 factors driving the box office success of Sinners and making it a must-see hit